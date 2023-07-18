AMC Squadron Leadership Course creates digital badge for Airmen and spouses

Photo By Rachel Sansano | U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, takes a photo with...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Sansano | U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, takes a photo with graduates from the AMC Squadron Leadership Course at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 30, 2023. After attending approximately 40 hours of training, attendees leave the class with a badge certification showcasing to Airmen, mission partners and industry that they have acquired the experience and resources to lead in a squadron command leadership or spouse role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rachel Sansano) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of squadron commanders and their spouses throughout Air Mobility Command will now be awarded with a digital badge following graduation from the AMC Squadron Leadership Course at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



After attending approximately 40 hours of training, attendees leave the class with a badge certification showcasing to Airmen, mission partners and industry that they have acquired the experience and resources to thrive in a squadron command leadership or spouse role.



“The Air Force continues to find ways to provide service members and spouses with the ability to highlight skills they have learned through the military and translate them in a way that civilian organizations understand,” said Maj. Michael Beavin, Air Mobility Command special action officer and course facilitator.



A modern evolution in training, Beavin and the team said that they plan to create digital badges for more AMC programs in the future.



“This badge allows you to share what you’ve learned in a modern way,” said Beavin. “Many civilian training programs use digital badges to recognize training accomplishments that fall outside of traditional education college accreditation. This digital badge allows AMC leaders and spouses to highlight those skills.”



Squadron commanders and key spouses graduating the course walk away with a digital badge and the skills to immediately impact Airmen and their families.



“The digital badge, designation and credit I received once I graduated from the course is really great,” said Maxine Clegg, a military spouse and AMC Squadron Leadership Course attendee. "I was excited to learn that I could use this for Professional Development classes for my state teaching license."



Whether it’s instruction from AMC Senior Leaders on leading in crisis to classes on emotional intelligence, this class equips command teams with the tools to build a culture that promotes verifiable mission success for their Airmen.



“I think the course is good at connecting AMC's priorities to the mission,” said Maj. David Martin, 437th Aerial Port Squadron commander. “I also think the course has been really good at reminding us of how many resources are out there, how we can better empower our people, engage with their needs, and ultimately enhance the warfighting mission.”