Dawn of a new era: Maj. Gen. Winston 'Phil' Brooks takes command at Fort Sill, outlines vision for the future

Staff. Sgt. Big Deuce VIII, the official mascot of the field artillery, with his battle buddy, Cpl. Short Round, led by their handlers, conduct a pass and review during Maj. Gen. Winston "Phil" Brooks assumption of command ceremony Thursday, July 19, 2023.

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 19, 2023) — The thunder of cannon fire echoed across the Old Post Quadrangle of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill as the sun rose Thursday, July 19, 2023, heralding a new era of leadership.





In a ceremony, hosted by Lt. Gen. Milford J. Beagle Jr, commanding general, United States Army Combined Arms Center, steeped in tradition and punctuated by the crisp salute and drill of Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Winston “Phil” Brooks assumed command of FCoE. The air was charged with anticipation and respect as the post’s colors were passed, symbolizing the transfer of authority and the beginning of a new chapter in the distinguished history of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.



In his address, Beagle extended a special thanks to Brooks' family, acknowledging their sacrifices and commitment that have enabled Brooks to lead.



"And so, Laurie, thank you for your sacrifices and your commitment that you've made to make sure that Phil (Brooks) has been afforded the opportunity to lead,” said Beagle. “He’s had the privilege to lead Soldiers every time that he's called upon and you provided support to not one family but two families — your immediate family and your Army family."



Beagle went on to commend the team at the FCoE and for their resilience and achievements, despite facing challenges. He emphasized that the recent past does not define them but is merely history.



"Fort Sill and FCoE are known for high standards, innovation and creativity,” said Beagle. “If it's a hard task that the Army needs done, it's going to come to Fort Sill; you can bet your bottom dollar on that. My hat's off to the leaders, the Army civilian professionals, the warrant officers and NCOs who make Fort Sill what it is.”





As Brook, who was once the Field Artillery Commandant, takes command at Fort Sill, he outlined a clear and comprehensive set of priorities that will guide his leadership. These five priorities not only reflect the immediate needs of the post but also its long-term strategic role within the broader U.S. Army.



Brooks' first priority is to inspire force readiness. He emphasized the need for Fort Sill to be prepared for any contingency that the U.S. Army may require. This readiness extends to his second priority, which is the transformation of civilians into Soldiers through individual military training. Brooks said he is committed to ensuring that Soldiers trained at Fort Sill are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to integrate seamlessly into the operational force.



The third priority Brooks has identified is force modernization. He recognizes the rapidly evolving nature of global conflicts and is committed to preparing the Army for the future.



He said, "Part of my charter is to deliver the Army of 2030 and help design the fighters’ component for the army of 2040. FCoE will continue to develop concepts and capabilities for the Army going forward here and learn from all of the conflicts around the world."



Brooks' fourth priority is the development of a professional force. He acknowledged the importance of ongoing professional military education at Fort Sill, including the Noncommissioned Officer Academy, the Basic Officer Leader Course and the Career Captains Course.



His fifth and final priority is to sustain and strengthen relationships with the surrounding communities in southwest Oklahoma. He recognized the importance of these partnerships for the success of Fort Sill.



"It is imperative that we maintain and strengthen our relationships with Lawton and the surrounding communities throughout southwest Oklahoma," said Brooks. "While I mentioned Mayor Booker in my comments, he is just one of many with whom we have established significant connections in Lawton and its neighboring areas."





In closing, Beagle conveyed his excitement for Brooks' upcoming leadership. He emphasized the exceptional standards, innovation, and creativity that define Fort Sill and FCoE while also expressing gratitude to the leaders, Army civilian professionals, warrant officers, and NCOs who play a pivotal role in shaping the identity of Fort Sill.



"Phil, I know you're ready to go. You’re Excited to command Soldiers and leaders here at FCoE and Fort Sill,” said Beagle. “We look forward to watching you take this great post to the next level, drive change and forge victory. Be all you can be."





