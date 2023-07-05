Career Development Symposium Coming to Navy Region Northwest

The MyNavy Career Development Symposium (CDS) and Trade Show is coming to Navy Region Northwest this August.



The events are hosted by Navy Personnel Command and are scheduled for Aug. 7 at Naval Base Kitsap, Aug. 9 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and Aug. 10 at Naval Station Everett. In addition to the CDS events, an all-hands call with MyNavyHR leadership is scheduled at Naval Base Bangor Aug. 8.



CDS is an opportunity for Sailors to directly interact with MyNavy HR representatives who are on hand to provide Sailors with important career-impacting information. Sailors can meet with their detailers, enlisted community managers, and command pay and personnel administrators. CDS is also an opportunity to learn about professional enhancement opportunities like the U.S. Naval Community College, Navy COOL, and MyNavy Coaching.



CDS also provides an opportunity for Sailors to take surveys and give feedback on Navy personnel policy.



“Any Sailor who is serious about managing their career should make the time to attend CDS,” said Navy Personnel Command Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan. “Our job is to share accurate, current information with Sailors, and we bring a whole team of experts along to accomplish that mission. I strongly encourage all levels of leadership to walk around the MyNavyHR Trade Show and see what CDS has to offer. You can bet it’s worth your time.”



CDS events at Naval Base Kitsap will take place at the Bremerton “old gym” and the liberty center. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island CDS events will be hosted at the Sky Warrior Theater and the Wash Rack venue. Naval Station Everett CDS events will be at The Commons and the Building 2000 auditorium. The all-hands call at Bangor will be held at the Bangor Plaza Ballroom.



Find more information on CDS at: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/

