Fort Drum welcomes new garrison commander during change of command

Photo By Michael Strasser | Col. Matthew R. Myer receives the Fort Drum garrison guidon from Brenda Lee...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Col. Matthew R. Myer receives the Fort Drum garrison guidon from Brenda Lee McCullough, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness director, during a change of command ceremony July 20 at The Peak. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 20, 2023) -- Col. Matthew R. Myer took command of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Drum garrison from outgoing commander Col. James Zacchino Jr. during a ceremony July 20 at The Peak.



Myer and his family arrived at Fort Drum from the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. Before that, he served as commander of 1st Battalion (Airborne), 501st Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.



Myer’s 22-year career as an infantry officer includes multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as assignments in the Joint Special Operations Command and with the First Corps commanding general’s staff at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



Heeding his children’s advice to keep his remarks short, Myer thanked Zacchino and 10th Mountain Division (LI) commanders for welcoming him and his family to Fort Drum and the North Country.



“My family is such a wonderful part of my life, and we are already enjoying the North Country, and everything it has to offer,” he said. “Thanks to the Fort Drum garrison team and all the community members from the North Country. I look forward to working with all of you in service of the community here.”



Brenda Lee McCullough, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness director, said that garrison commanders remind her of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey team who were able to overcome miraculous odds to defeat a superior opponent.



“This historic game reminds me of our garrison commanders – always the underdog, always overmatched with larger-than-life problems and faced with unbeatable odds every day,” she said. “Just like the 1980 Olympic Hockey Team, I have seen the grit and determination of our commanders succeed against overwhelming odds at every turn.”



McCullough said that Myer has the experience and professionalism to take on the challenges of garrison command and succeed.



“As a proven leader, I am confident that you will invest the same passion, professionalism and pride into the Soldiers, civilians and family members of Fort Drum – they deserve nothing less,” she said.



McCullough thanked Zacchino for his exceptional leadership and for skillfully managing critical fiscal and resourcing challenges.



“From the very beginning, you led Fort Drum with a level of competence and humility that is rarely seen,” she said. “Jim maximized community partnering to ensure the 10th Mountain Division’s readiness. He executed over $400 million in two years, focused on the 10th Mountain’s needs and priorities.”



In turn, Zacchino said that every success achieved on post was because of the dedication of the garrison workforce.



“This garrison workforce is so good at what they do – keeping Fort Drum magically running,” he said. “But it’s not magic that keeps Fort Drum running now and into the future. It’s people – a phenomenal workforce of people. Phenomenal people are what make Fort Drum an extraordinary place to call home, to work, to train and to enjoy life.”



Zacchino took time to acknowledge many of the people he worked with by name, but he also noted that 99 percent of the workforce not attending the ceremony were doing the work that keeps Fort Drum operational.



“From ground-breaking initiatives to successful deployments, through pandemic and winter storms, we have achieved greatness as a team,” he said. “None of this would have been possible without the exceptionally dedicated professionals who make up this extraordinary community.”



Zacchino and his family will leave Fort Drum for Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, where he will serve as deputy quartermaster commandant.