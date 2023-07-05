Day in the life of the 169th MXS Munitions Shop

You may have seen them on aircraft or in museums, but those long cylinders aren’t for decoration. Those missiles and bombs were made for war. Providing war-ready, agile, munitions to the 169th Fighter Wing’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, the 169th Maintenance Squadron Munitions shop maintains mission readiness by completing daily tasks with keen precision and maximum efficiency.



“Our job [as munitions specialist] is to build and maintain a variety of weapons for our pilots to use during emergency operations and [combat training],” said Airman 1st Class Carson Woods, a conventional maintenance crew chief with the 169th Maintenance Squadron.



The job is meticulous. Handling hazardous substances and explosives requires everyone in their position to be very detail oriented.



Woods stated that catastrophic consequences could result if specific protocols are not followed.



“I 100 percent know that my job matters,” said Woods. “If you don’t have purpose behind what you do, then why are you doing it?”



Operating in a career with such close connection to the airfield, Woods expresses gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the fighter wing mission.

