NSAW Recognizes Outstanding Sailors and Civilian, Promotes Police Officers

Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) recognized the Sailors and civilian employees whose work supports more than 110 tenant commands and activities across the National Capital Region – including the Washington Navy Yard, the Naval Observatory, Naval Research Laboratory and Naval Support Facilities (NSFs) Arlington, Carderock and Suitland - on July 18 at the Admiral Gooding Conference Center. Two of the command’s first responders were also promoted at the ceremony. Capt. Mark Burns, commanding officer, thanked recipients and family members who attended.



Thaitia Ward-Brooks was first to be recognized with a Length of Service Award and pin for her 15 years of loyal service to the federal government; police Sgt. Jermaine Armstrong was recognized for 10 years of loyal service.



Culinary Specialist 1st Class Winesha Pierre was selected at the NSAW Sailor of the Quarter for “outstanding performance of duties” serving as venue manager for NSAW. “Petty Officer Pierre was instrumental in planning and executing a luncheon for the former Secretary of Defense at the Visiting Flag Quarters,” according to the award citation. “Additionally, she raised $3,000 for the 2022 holiday party.”



Kyle Hammonds received a spot award for his tireless support of command leadership and “outstanding contribution to mission success,” according to the citation.



Jennifer Smith, NSAW Security Forces, was promoted to the police rank of sergeant; her husband Steve attended the ceremony and pinned on her new rank.



Aaron Samchunk, NSAW Security Forces, was promoted to the police rank of major; he was pinned by NSAW Security Forces Chief Col. Byron Bailey.

NSAW said goodbye to three Sailors, including Pierre, who received end of tour awards for their work at the command before moving on to a new assignment.



Chief Fire Controlman Kyle Gregory received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for serving as leading chief petty officer from March 2021 to July 2023. Gregory contributed to the installation of three counter-unmanned aerial system projects and “attained authority to operate for two naval support activities and seven support facilities,” according to the citation.



Chief Master-at-Arms Brian Cobb received a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for serving as leading chief petty officer from August 2020 to August 2023. “He led a security force of 183 Sailors and civilian personnel in safeguarding 33,000 federal employees across seven bases in the National Capital Region,” according to the citation.



Pierre, already recognized as the command’s Sailor of the Quarter, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for serving as building manager from April 2021 to September 2023. “She conducted 90 fire inspections and corrected 55 maintenance actions, resulting in zero discrepancies,” according to the citation.



After the presentation of awards and promotions, Burns provided updates to the group and thanked members of the command for their responses to NSAW’s Command Climate Survey.



While the command carefully considers all the feedback it received, Burns said the survey indicated the need for additional anti-suicide training, especially for the command’s first responders in the Security Forces.



“That jumped out at me,” he said.



As part of the command’s response, Security Forces are partnering with Baltimore County to offer suicide prevention training for first responders on Oct. 4, in addition to the resources offered by the Fleet and Family Support Center and regular Navy-wide training.



“We offer the training, but we’ve got to go to it,” Burns added. “We’ve got to participate. The biggest line of defense against suicide is for each of us to look to our left and right and check on our shipmates.”



NSAW’s senior enlisted leader, Command Master Chief Jay Jackson, announced upcoming exams for Sailors and encouraged them to be prepared.



“Examinations are coming up,” he said. “For those of you taking the examinations, for those of you who have Sailors taking the exams: master what you can control. Nobody can take the test for them, nobody can study for them. The better they score on that test, the better the chances for their advancement. That is totally within their control.”



Jackson also announced upcoming training for first class petty officers, chief petty officers and officers to improve the command’s evaluation writing skills.



Congratulations to all who were recognized and promoted!

