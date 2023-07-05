Core values in the court room

Although the Air Force filters through the best of the best, humans make mistakes. Luckily, the legal team at Andersen Air Force Base is dedicated to professionalism and to holding our force accountable. I got to witness firsthand how the team incorporates the Air Force’s core values into their cases.



The trial counsel (prosecutors) from our legal office represents the Air Force while the defense counsel advocates for the accused (defendant).



As the court martial began both the trial counsel and defense counsel, dressed in service blues, were organizing stacks of paper, eventually covering the entire surface of their desks. They checked, double checked and then triple checked to make sure they had everything they needed. The three of us spectating, along with the trial counsel, defense counsel and accused, waited in silence for the presiding official, the Summary Court Martial Officer (SCMO) to arrive. This particular case did not have a member panel (jury) or judge because the accused entered into a plea agreement to plead guilty and set the forum at the Summary Court-Martial Level. The Accused pled guilty to using an illegal substance, prior to the hearing.



After a reading of rights and lots of “yes sir” and “no sir”, it was time for the trial counsel to present their case. The legal team said their statements very confidently and provided the SCMO with all of their pre-printed supporting documents. Every statement was clear, concise and seemingly well prepared.



When the accused had his chance to give his own personal statement, the energy in the room seemed different. He stood before the SCMO clearly nervous. He began to read, first taking accountability for his actions, then apologizing and then asking for mercy. With tears in his eyes he sat back down with his future in the SCMO’s hands.



When recommending what consequences the accused should get, the legal team takes all of the core values into account. The team crafts their arguments around what is best for the Air Force, while also keeping the individual Airman in mind. Once a sentencing argument was made by both sides, the SCMO pondered over the evidence presented and took 20 to 30 minutes to make his decision. The SCMO, in this case, agreed with the trial counsel’s suggestions. The Accused received a sentence of 14 days confinement, 15 days hard labor without confinement, and reduction to Airman Basic.



Both sides appeared to know this process like the back of their hand and continued to assure everything was smooth and professional during the whole trial. By putting their own biases to rest and seeing the cases through an Air Force lens, they exude service before self, integrity first and excellence in all we do.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 02:22 Story ID: 449596 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Core values in the court room, by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.