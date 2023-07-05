403rd AFSB welcomes Harvey as new command sergeant major

CAMP WALKER, South Korea – Just one week after welcoming a new brigade commander, the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade received a new senior enlisted leader during an assumption of responsibility ceremony conducted at Soldiers Memorial Chapel, here, July 14.



At the intimate ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Cedrick Harvey was welcomed as the Powerhouse Brigade’s new command sergeant major.



Harvey comes to the 403rd AFSB from the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he served as the division G4 (Logistics) sergeant major. Prior to that assignment, Harvey served as the command sergeant major of the 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart.



Harvey is taking over for Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves who relinquished responsibility in May and is now the command sergeant major for Joint Munitions Command, headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.



Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd AFSB, welcomed Harvey to the organization.



“Today we welcome a seasoned leader into this unique family, Command Sergeant Major Cedric D. Harvey. His wealth of experience, knowledge and proven leadership will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and drive us to new heights. We look forward to the invaluable insights your experience will bring,” Brown said. “I'm confident that Command Sergeant Major Harvey's leadership, coupled with your unwavering dedication, the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade will rise to meet future challenges with unmatched resilience, excellence and commitment to duty.”



In his remarks, Harvey said he was excited to join the organization.



“I’m excited about becoming a member of the Army Sustainment Command Team. It’s also been a little exciting to come here to the Peninsula. It feels like I just jumped out of an aircraft and hit the drop zone running,” Harvey said. “I’m truly honored to embark on this journey with all of you. I will be a leader that you can follow as we all, together, embrace this journey as we take care of our people and get apparatus for our Warfighters and allied partners in support of our modernization efforts to increase our Army’s capabilities for us to fight and win together.”

The 403rd AFSB falls under ASC, which is located at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. ASC is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command, headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



To view and download more photos of the assumption of responsibility ceremony (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums



To see Harvey’s full official biography, go to the 403rd AFSB page on the ASC website: https://www.aschq.army.mil/Units/403rd/

