NCTAMS PAC July Sailor-in-the-Spotlight: Q&A with CMDCM (IW/SW/AW) Derek Mullenhour, USN

NCTAMS PAC is pleased to introduce CMDCM (IW/SW/AW) Derek Mullenhour as our July Sailor-in-the-Spotlight. Master Chief Mullenhour is concluding his tour serving as the NCTAMS PAC Command Master Chief and will transition to the CMC role at Navy Region Hawaii in August. We are thrilled to hear about his experiences in this Question and Answer (Q&A).



Where are you from originally? Do you have any family or pets on island?



I was born and raised in Granada Hills, CA, which is a suburb of the San Fernando Valley just north of Los Angeles. I spent my entire life living there prior to joining the navy. My wife of 27 years, Hiromi, is here on island with me along with our dogs; Avenue, and Bobo. We have had dogs in our life for as long as we can remember so they are very much a part of our lives! My son Kaito is also currently staying back at home since recently graduating college from UC Santa Barbara.



When did you join the Navy? What are some of your career highlights?



Joined in 1993 as a Quartermaster. As a Quartermaster, I was responsible for the safe navigation of the ship, time keeping, weather observations, and log keeping, and performing as master helms during special underway evolutions such as Underway Replenishments (UNREP’s). As a Chief Quartermaster I was qualified as Officer of the Deck (Underway) onboard the USS CURTIS WILBUR (DDG 54), USS OGDEN (LPD 5), and USS LAKE CHAMPLAIN (CG 57) which was the highlight of my career at that time performing in that capacity.



What has been your role in the command?



As the Command Master Chief and I am the principle advisor to the CO on all matters related to Morale, Environment, Quality of Life, Discipline, and training just to name a few. However, for me I feel that my most important role is to be an advocate for the Sailors and Staff for whom I serve. I like to help, to solve problems, to be a good listener and to do all I can to provide the very best opportunity for everyone at the command to reach their fullest potential and achieve their goals.



What do you do for fun on your off time?



I enjoying cook the most….Hiromi and I have been doing that for years and it really is a great way for us to share time together. The kitchen is the heart of the home! However, I also enjoying jogging, hiking, and taking walks with my dogs on the weekends. I am also a big football fan, RAIDER NATION! I do also like to travel but have not had a lot of time to do that recently. Once I do have the time we are headed off to travel Europe!



Do you have any favorite restaurants or spots to go on island?



I have a couple: Mitch’s Sushi, Istanbul (thank you CO for introducing us to that place!), and Suntory Restaurant. There is also a very nice “speakeasy” in the financial district called, Bar Leather Apron….tough to get a seat but worth it!



Is there anything else you would like to share? Advice? Words of wisdom?



Get to know one another. I find that asking people, “Why are you here?” is such a fantastic way to build relationships. We all have a different answer to that question. It allows us to get to know each other on a personal level and when you know who your people are, and they in turn know who you are it builds that bond of trust and respect amongst each other. As the CMC I can’t tell you how much I enjoy asking that question to Sailors and sitting back and learning about how they are. Where home is, to learn about their family, their school/work history, their hobbies, and things that brings joy to their life…all those things that lead us to sitting here today and meeting for the first time. That story to me is vital to us as leaders, as Shipmates.



Thank you for your words of wisdom and mentorship. Navy Region Hawaii is lucky to get such a Sailor-focused CMC. We wish you fair winds and following seas!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 20:29 Story ID: 449584 Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCTAMS PAC July Sailor-in-the-Spotlight: Q&A with CMDCM (IW/SW/AW) Derek Mullenhour, USN, by ENS Erica Kobashigawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.