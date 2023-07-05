LPO is Sailor in the Spotlight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Story by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU, Calif. – Culinary Specialist 1st Class Daniel Strohl, from Mercer, PA, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), has been recognized as the June 2023 Sailor in the Spotlight.

    “Sailors are our top priority,” said NBVC Command Master Chief William Kumley. “Petty officer Strohl is a deck-plate leader committed to motivating Sailors and enforcing standards."

    Strohl joined the Navy in 2010 and has been serving onboard NBVC for 2-years.

    “I joined the Navy to answer my families call to service,” said Strohl. “Two of my brothers are serving in the Army.”

    Among Strohl' s past assignments include an underway tour on the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1).

    The Sailor in the Spotlight is a program that recognizes Sailors who display outstanding drive and dedication.

    NBVC is comprised of three distinct operational facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. It is Ventura County’s largest employer and protects Southern California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental program.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 20:10
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
