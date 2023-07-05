First ever USSF Guardian takes command of the 45th Comptroller Squadron

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – “No matter the domain, a commander is a commander, and their focus should be on leading their people,” said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Garrett Duff, 45th Comptroller Squadron commander.”



Duff assumed command of the squadron from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Williams on June 23, 2023, PSFB, Florida.



He is the first ever, and currently, the only Guardian in command of a Comptroller Squadron.



Before arriving to PSFB, Duff was chosen for the Financial Management Leadership Program while simultaneously choosing between staying in the Air Force or switching to the Space Force. Duff expressed how it was a very rare command opportunity in the engineer career field.



“I could not resist the chance to start a whole new service,” said Duff. “You really feel like you can make a big impact on a small organization when it is just getting started. It is something you can leave a fingerprint on.”



He not only trained at the Space Operations Command, but was sent to PFSB to learn Space Systems Command’s mission and ensure the Assured Access to Space mission is a success.



Originally an Air Force engineer, now as a CPTS commander, Duff’s role is to advise U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, SLD 45 commander, and other commanders how to execute our resources, and capture their visions while resourcing accordingly.



“It is a vast swath of installations and people that we support with financial operations,” said Duff. “There is also the Delta Staff Agency administration control piece of my job, which entails supporting, organizing, and training military members.”



Duff has many plans for the 45 CPTS, to include:



Bridging the gap between Airmen and the mission

Highlighting the unique ways they resource the space mission and the role Airmen, Guardian, and Contractors support

Supporting them throughout their development

Inspiring them to do their best



His hope is to connect members to the mission, and states any changes he makes will come organically. He plans to use his authority to execute the 45 CPTS vision and remove any obstacles in members’ way.



“I have no doubts that Lt. Col. Duff will bring a new perspective as a Guardian and I know the squadron is excited to work alongside him,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Pastor, financial operations technician.



With 2 years ahead of him in command, Duff has one message to the team:



“Trust me,” said Duff. “I plan to spend my time in this command working for you, and I hope to prove that to you everyday along the way – that I am here for you.”

