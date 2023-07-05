Fort Sill and RAHC welcome new commander

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 19, 2023) — Soldiers, Family and friends gathered at Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, for the Reynolds Army Health Clinic change of command.



After two years leading RAHC, Col. Daniel Bridon bid farewell to his team at the clinic and welcomed the new commander, Col. Jason Ferguson, during a ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commanding general, United States Army Medical Readiness Command, West.



The ceremony marked an emotional transition for Bridon, who had not just served as the clinic's leader, but had formed deep bonds with the Frontier Medics and the wider community at Reynolds Army Health Clinic. His farewell was filled with gratitude, pride, and a deep-seated belief in the strength of the team he was leaving behind.



Bridon was confident the legacy he had built over the last two years was now in the capable hands of Ferguson, “a seasoned leader who is fully equipped to guide the team into the future.”



Bridon's final advice to Ferguson encapsulated the essence of his leadership philosophy – to make every moment count, reflecting his belief that leadership is more about the value added each day than the duration of command.



“With my Frontier Medics on this field, I'm proud and the love I have for you and Reynolds Army Health Clinic will always remain,” Bridon said before offering his advice to Ferguson. “I have every confidence you will lead the Frontier Medics to further greatness and joy in this gem (Fort Sill) of a place with your beautiful wife Yvonne and your daughters. Don't count the days in command. Make the days count.”



“We're here to honor an outstanding leader in Col. Bridon all he has accomplished during his time in command, said Cox. “We're also here to welcome Col. Jason Ferguson as he assumes command of Reynolds this morning.”



Throughout his address, Cox highlighted the accomplishments of the Reynolds team under Bridon's leadership and expressed confidence in Ferguson's ability to carry the torch forward. His speech showed deep appreciation for the Army family, the Reynolds staff and for the wider community. His respect and gratitude for both leaders were evident as he discussed the significance of their roles and the impact they've had, emphasizing the importance of continued excellence and readiness.



"Jason (Ferguson), I know you possess the knowledge, the leadership, and the strategic vision to take Reynolds from where it stands now in greatness and take it to the next level,” said Cox. “Your leadership will be vital to the ongoing successful modernization of the Army and Army Medicine."



Ferguson received his initial commission into the Army on Sept. 1, 2001, as a F. Edward Herbert Armed Forced Health Professions Scholarship recipient. Ferguson completed his Family Medicine internship and residency training at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. He then completed a Faculty Development Fellowship at Madigan Army Medical Center, in Tacoma, Washington.



Ferguson gave credit for his journey and achievements to “the never-ending support from my amazing wife, Yvonne.” They have been married for 22 years and have two daughters.

