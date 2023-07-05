CSM Kirkpatrick assumes responsibility of 44th IBCT; CSM Rizzo retires

Photo By Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis | New Jersey Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Kirkpatrick assumes...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis | New Jersey Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Kirkpatrick assumes responsibility of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Rizzo at the 44th IBCT Headquarters, Lawrenceville Armory, Lawrenceville, New Jersey, July 15, 2017. Kirkpatrick returns to the 44th IBCT where he began his career after serving in the 254th Regiment, while Rizzo is retiring after 37 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis) see less | View Image Page

Lawrenceville, New Jersey—Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Kirkpatrick officially returned to the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, replacing the retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Rizzo, at a change of responsibility ceremony at the Lawrenceville Armory, July 15, 2023.

Kirkpatrick began his Army career in 1994 before coming to the New Jersey National Guard in 1999. The 44th IBCT was his first unit in the N.J. Guard, and he returns after serving as the CSM at the 254th Regiment.

“I’m truly humbled and honored to be selected as the brigade CSM. I look forward to the challenges and I’m happy to be back home,” said Kirkpatrick. “I started my career in the brigade, it helped me build my career and mold me into the noncommissioned officer I am today.”

CSM Rizzo is retiring after 37 years and 10 months of service, spending the last two with the 44th IBCT.

“I love this organization. You can’t do this for 37 years without loving the organization. I loved almost every bit of what I’ve been able to accomplish over the course of my career. I truly do owe it to the Soldiers of the 44th and those I have been responsible for over these years. I take with this a lot of fond memories,” Rizzo reflected.

Col. Brian Stramaglia, commander of the 44th IBCT, spoke highly of both his outgoing and incoming CSM’s.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to spend the last two years with CSM Rizzo. He never stopped advocating for this brigade or our Soldiers. He never stopped giving sound advice and counsel. He never wavered, and never let us down. He will certainly go down as a giant in the 44th IBCT’s history. In his place now, we have CSM Kirkpatrick who comes with a professional pedigree, and you couldn’t ask for anything better. He is simply the right man for the job.”

The 44th IBCT recently returned from a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana in May through June, and Kirkpatrick was able to join the brigade in time to play a major role in the exercise, but also gave much credit to his predecessor.

“At JRTC, I got to observe these young Soldiers do amazing things most people don’t get to do in their lifetimes. Their professionalism is a real testament to CSM Rizzo’s hard work and preparation. It was difficult, but everything worthwhile is difficult, and it was a real reflection of the toughness and resilience of our Soldiers.”