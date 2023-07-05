Walter Reed Safety Day Celebration 2023: Heightening Awareness During the 101 Critical Days of Summer

BETHESDA, Md. (July 18, 2023) -- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center – Amid the summer heat and humidity, scores of volunteers and public health stakeholders arrived in Bethesda supporting a Department of Defense initiative to prevent all-too-common recreational injuries that occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day, such as lawncare mishaps, boating accidents, and unintentional fires.



Today’s Safety Day Celebration encouraged service members, civilians, and contractors to approach the summer months with an active risk management mindset.



“We’re reminding everyone to moderate alcohol consumption – especially when swimming, boating or driving any type of vehicle,” emphasized Jamie D. (JD) Wallace, the chief safety officer at Walter Reed.



According to Defense Health Agency stakeholders, a general lack of situational awareness and complacency are the root causes of numerous off-duty accidents. That’s why even relatively mundane tasks such as mowing a lawn should be performed with caution. Safety officials advise wearing protective eye googles, foregoing open-toed shoes, and wearing hearing protective gear.



Wallace advises everyone to stay hydrated by drinking at least eight glasses of water per day, especially during the summer months when the aged or anyone exposed to high temperatures over a prolonged period, such as construction workers and road crews, become more susceptible to heat-related illness.



As the chief safety officer at Walter Reed, Wallace says regardless of the season it’s always useful to have a disaster emergency kit and keep food and water in the car, in case of an unforeseen emergency – such as the fast-moving snowstorm in January 2022 that left thousands of motorists stranded on I-95 for more than 24-hours after a tractor trailer accident.



To learn more about preparing a disaster emergency kit, visit: https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Health-Readiness/Civil-Military-Medicine/Emergency-Preparedness-and-Response





# # #

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 13:54 Story ID: 449540 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed Safety Day Celebration 2023: Heightening Awareness During the 101 Critical Days of Summer, by James Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.