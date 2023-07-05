Recruit Training Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Kenneth J. Froberg relieved Capt. Kertreck V. Brooks as commanding officer of Recruit Training Command (RTC) during a change-of-command ceremony July 18, at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall.



Brooks, a native of Mount Pleasant, Texas, assumed command in July 2022. Numerous training improvements, policies, and programs were implemented under Brooks’ term to create a lasting culture of trust and respect. Many efforts he championed and initiated will come to fruition well into Froberg’s tenure.



During his tenure, Brooks was responsible for ensuring the beginning of the Future Sailor Preparatory Course, a physical fitness training pipeline to help potential recruits meet or exceed Navy accession standards.



“To date, we’ve had about an 85 percent success rate with those meeting the body composition standard to start boot camp as a recruit. I couldn’t be more proud of their success,” said Brooks.



Additionally, he oversaw restoration of the recruit naturalization program, which was halted in 2017 due to a change in Department of Defense policy. The program expedites citizenship for qualified recruits, which allows expedited naturalization for aliens and non-citizen nationals serving in an active-status. Brooks was witness to 586 recruits and Sailors become naturalized citizens.



He implemented the return of DC (Damage Control) Olympics, formerly known as Captain’s Cup, a fun, friendly athletic competition for recruit divisions prior to their graduation that promotes teamwork and camaraderie. The weekly event had been on hiatus since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.



He also helped implement a process to allow all recruits who failed the run portion of their Official Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) the opportunity to complete their PFA using an alternate cardio option. This change allowed 1,366 recruits to continue their Navy journey as Sailors and they will help fill some of the current gaps the Navy has across the fleet.



Another program returning from hiatus was the Thanksgiving and Christmas Adopt-A-Sailor, which offers senior recruit divisions the opportunity to spend the holiday off base.



“I was at the command on both Thanksgiving and Christmas talking to all of the recruits that were able to go out in town for the day to be hosted by the many great organizations that adopted them,” said Brooks.



“They were very excited to have some time away from boot camp for a day to enjoy some great food and fellowship.”



Most recently, Brooks said hosting actor Gary Sinise and the Lieutenant Dan Band for a concert for 4,7000 recruits on the 4th of July weekend was a highlight of his tour. The Gary Sinise Foundation Honors America’s veterans, first responders and their families.



“As I’ve talked to recruits in the weeks after the concert, many have thanked me for allowing them to attend the concert and they’ve shared how much fun they had on that day,” he said.



Brooks expressed how it is bittersweet for him to leave RTC a second time.



“When I left RTC in June 2015, after having served as the executive officer for 28 months, I often told people that nothing else I’d ever do in the Navy would top being the XO of RTC,” said Brooks. “The past 13 months has truly been the pinnacle of my nearly 28-year career in the Navy and I’m very fortunate to have had the opportunity for a second major command assignment as a captain.”



Capt. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), was the guest speaker and presiding officer for the ceremony and expressed his gratitude for the job done by Brooks.



“Kertreck inherited a command that was undergoing a large amount of change. Our Navy had entered an increasingly challenging recruiting environment. We needed every Sailor that shipped to RTC out in the fleet and we had to figure out creative ways to reduce attrition that didn’t sacrifice any quality of those recruits. Kertreck and his team were at the forefront of those efforts.”



He also highlighted the hard work of the Sailors and civilians he was able to lead during his time as commanding officer.



Mattingly welcomed Froberg to the NSTC family and to RTC and spoke about his preparations to take command and the phenomenal opportunities at RTC.



“You are the right person at the right time to lead RTC,” said Mattingly. “I look forward to getting to know you and your wife, Sarah, better and all that you and your team will accomplish. I have a high degree of confidence that we have found the right leader for the job.”



Froberg, a native of Rhode Island, previously served as the U.S. Navy liaison to the Royal Navy in London and is now ready to lead RTC.



“This is a daunting task and responsibility, but one I accept humbly with a vision of building a better tomorrow with you all,” said Froberg. “RTC is not just about training recruits, but also about mentoring staff to mature into the leaders who will be charged with maintaining the peace through strength, our world so desperately needs. “We are tasked with providing the very best leaders and Sailors, and we will redefine through practice, engagement, and policy, our critical role in mentoring the fleet today, tomorrow, and into the future.”



Brooks, who next heads to Washington D.C. to become the Deputy Director of MyNavy HR Transformation with the Enterprise Support Organization, expressed he’ll miss informing Sailors of their advancements, among other aspects.



“It was always a range of emotions sharing this information from happy tears to screaming, and even disbelief at times,” he said. “I’ll also miss my Friday afternoon walkabout visiting ships to talk to staff and recruits. This is how I was able to best connect with the staff and also give recruits an opportunity to meet and talk to their CO in person. We have some of the best and Sailors and civilians in the Navy at RTC and I will always appreciate and cherish the opportunity I had to lead this great team. The Navy made an excellent choice in selecting Capt. Froberg for this assignment, and I’m very confident he will continue to lead the RTC team to even greater success.”



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc.

