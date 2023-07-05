My DCMA: Alex Caruso, contract administrator

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Alex Caruso shares his story.



My name is Alex Caruso, and this is My DCMA.



I’m a contract administrator at DCMA Syracuse. I progressed through the Keystone program and always made myself available to offer advice and share contract administrator experience with my team members.



My job duties include performing contracting receipt and review, collaborating with industrial specialists to manage on-time delivery, tracking invoices and payments, writing modifications, and attending meetings with the contractor.



I’ve been a part of the DCMA team since I started as a Keystone contract administrator in 2018, and I will mark five years with the agency in September.



I like working at DCMA because it makes me feel like I have a purpose. Everything I do each and every day is for something and someone important.



I chose this career field and this agency because my former neighbor worked for DCMA Syracuse. They told me about the position, and how great it was. I did some research and thought how cool it would be to work for the government and support our troops.



I feel that DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because everything that you do, day-in and day-out, can be impactful to the warfighter.



My future career goals include continuing to grow as a contract administrator, and potentially, become a team leader and beyond.



Something unique about me is that I lived in Alaska throughout summer 2015.



One of the great things about working at my location is the people! Everyone I work with is always willing to help out. No matter what it is or when it is, if you need something they are always helpful.

