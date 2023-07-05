Carrier Strike Group 2 Hosts Italian Liaison Officers

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 18, 2023) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 hosted two liaison naval officers (LNO) from the Italian navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) while the Italian navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) worked with the Eisenhower CSG during its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).

COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate the ships and air wing that comprise a carrier strike group into a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.

The embarked LNOs, Lt. j.g. Irene Picciafuochi and Lt. Fabio Scaranello, maintained communication between the CSG and Fasan to strengthen their partnership and address common security challenges.

“We provided the embarked staff all information, technical and tactical, they may need about the Italian ship,” said Picciafuochi. “Vice versa, we gave the Fasan all the information that is necessary to perform the required training activities.”

U.S. Navy Lt. Conall Mackenzie, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, took on the same role as an LNO aboard Fasan. Mackenzie briefed the crew regarding the U.S. Navy to further their knowledge and understanding, and participated in briefs and other planning activities between Fasan and the CSG.

“My presence aboard Fasan allowed clear communication between them and the strike group on what exactly Fasan needed to be doing, whether that was an exercise in relation to COMPTUEX, replenishment-at-sea, or troubleshooting equipment,” said Mackenzie.

Mackenzie frequently transitioned between the bridge and the command information center to make sure both watch stations fully understood what to do in each training exercise. He provided feedback to Fasan on how to better operate alongside the strike group.

The U.S. and Italian navies regularly train and operate with one another to strengthen their partnership. While the LNOs coordinated with Fasan about training activities, Fasan actively engaged with CSG-2.

“During COMPTUEX, we demonstrated our ability to plan and fight together in order to operate in defense of our shared security interests,” said Capt. Dave Wroe, commodore, DESRON 22. “Joint exercises like these build personal relationships that develop our nations’ alliance and combined capabilities to work hand-in-hand.”

Fasan operated alongside the other ships of DESRON 22, which are comprised of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Carney (DDG 64), USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107).

Incorporating Fasan with CSG-2 during COMPTUEX strengthened alliance partnerships and warfighting capability with Italy, while moving from interoperability to interchangeability as a NATO force.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission ﬁghting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.

