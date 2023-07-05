7th Army Training Command Supports LANDCOM Combat Readiness Evaluation

In the dynamic and complex realm of military operations, ensuring combat readiness is vital to success on the battlefield. Combat readiness evaluations (or CREVAL) serve as a cornerstone in assessing the preparedness and effectiveness of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) declared military units regardless of size or scale. This command-directed evaluation not only provides valuable insights into a unit’s capabilities but also relies heavily on subject matter experts to contribute their specialized knowledge.



Following the culmination of the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) CREVAL certification course, Warrant Officer Kevin Carter was selected to participate as a Computer Information Systems (CIS) and Space subject matter expert in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) directed Land Command (LANDCOM) CREVAL for Multi-National Corps-Southeast (MNC-SE). The 7ATC Combined Armed Training Center (CATC) hosted course is a boon to NATO as the graduating certified subject matter experts can utilize expertise in their respective functional areas to advise commanders during a CREVAL on NATO doctrine. 7ATC’s participation in the most recent training event comes as preparation for Steadfast Jupiter begins, a premiere NATO-level highly challenging exercise designed to test Allied forces against a multi-threat article 5 scenario.



“CREVAL allows the Supreme Allied Commander of Europe to have a health check on the formations under their command” said Maj. Jonathan Gilbody, a NATO operations advisor with the British Army. “They are important because it’s the operational tool to allow the commander to assess his formations and ability to respond. SMEs will check standard operating procedures for units and see if and how they fit in and identify why the plan could potentially deviate from NATO strategy. Utilizing experience and doctrine, they can provide commanders a well-informed assessment on what has and hasn’t worked well so that they can enhance their plan.”



More than 25 participants collaborated in the LANDCOM CREVAL including representatives from Germany, Turkey, Spain, Belgium, Great Britain, United States, France, Italy, Netherlands, Canada, Romania, and the Czech Republic. Identified subject matter experts, from a wide range of functional areas, worked together with commanders to assist LANDCOM in assessing the combat readiness and capability of its subordinate commands. Their mission was to teach, coach, and mentor the Allied commanders’ individual capabilities, strategies, and doctrine to enhance interoperability and improve collective combat effectiveness for NATO LANDCOM MNC-SE.



“You spend a lot more time talking about the intent of what you are saying rather than just being able to address them directly”, said Mr. Kevin Carter, a warrant officer with the 7th Army Training Command’s signal branch. “By open communication and being blatant about the areas we aren’t as strong in and the ability to ask those questions I am able to give a candid response that contributes to the benefit of the group enhancing interoperability.”





Interoperability is of paramount importance to mission success with respect to NATO missions. As Partner and Allied nations collaborate over international borders during the CREVAL, the continued communication and desire to operate as one team allows participants to learn from one another across a multitude of different systems, strategies, cultures, and doctrines.





