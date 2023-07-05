New officer takes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG-Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene is shown July 12, 2023, during the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene is shown July 12, 2023, during the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and and Headquarters Company change-of-command ceremony in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Maj. Randy Downs Jr. replaced Lt. Col. James Lavelle as the company commander. Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger served as the presiding officer. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy recently received a new commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy during a change-of-command ceremony July 12 in building 905 at the installation.



During the ceremony, Maj. Randy Downs Jr. took command of the company from Lt. Col. James Lavelle. Lavelle had been the company commander since July 2021. Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger served as the presiding officer.



Downs came to Fort McCoy after recently serving as the 383rd Military Intelligence Battalion executive officer. According to his biography, Downs was commissioned as a second lieutenant military intelligence officer through the Army ROTC program after graduating from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. He also completed his master’s degree in international relations from Webster University of St. Louis.



Downs originally enlisted in the Army Reserve on Oct. 2, 2001, as a 63J, chemical and quartermaster equipment repair (mechanic). He attended basic combat training at Fort Knox, Ky., and completed advanced individual training at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md. Lastly, he deployed to Cedar II, Iraq, with the 215th Quartermaster Company before contracting as a ROTC cadet.



Upon commissioning, he deployed to Baghlan Province, Afghanistan, with the Ohio Army National Guard’s 174th Air Defense Artillery Operational Mentor Liaison Team. Following that deployment, he was assigned to U.S. Transportation Command where he assumed multiple roles including the Army Element Deputy Commander and as an Africa Command Transnational Threat Analyst. He next assumed command of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, National Guard Professional Education Center at Camp Robinson, Ark., his biography states.



In 2017, he was assessed into the Army Reserve Active Guard Reserve program where he was assigned to the 377th Military Intelligence Battalion as the assistant operations officer, the biography states. He was then nominated to serve the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve General Officer Management Office as an operations officer.



Downs is also a graduate of the U.S. Army’s Command and General Staff Officer College, Army Airborne School, Army Air Assault Course, Maneuver Captains Career Course, and Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leadership Course.



Downs’ awards and decorations include the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Citation Award, Airborne Badge, Air Assault Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal (with Campaign Star), Iraq Campaign Medal , NATO-ISAF Medal, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (Gold), German Army Marksmanship Badge Schutzenschnur (Gold), and the Hungarian Peace Keeping Medal.



In his first remarks as the new company commander, Downs said thanked the garrison command team for their welcome, and he said he looks forward to working with the Fort McCoy team.



“I'm looking forward to working with you and learning from your experiences,” he said.



In welcoming Downs, Messenger said he looks forward to having him as the new company commander.



“I have the utmost trust in you to get great things done while you're here,” Messenger said. “There’s no doubt you’re going to make a difference, so congrats on this important assignment.”



Hear more of Downs’ opening remarks by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/75487/new-us-army-garrison-fort-mccoy-headquarters-and-headquarters-company-commander-gives-remarks-2023-change-command-ceremony.



Hear more of Messenger’s speech from the ceremony by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/75484/fort-mccoy-garrison-commander-gives-remarks-during-2023-us-army-garrison-fort-mccoy-headquarters-and-headquarters-company-change-command.



