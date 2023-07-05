A decade of diligence: Joint Task Force-National Scout Jamboree kicks off 10 years in The Mountain State

The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) has begun their 10th year leading military and interagency support for the Boy Scouts of America’s (BSA) National Jamboree, July 19-28, 2023, at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve (SBR) in Fayette County, West Virginia.



Based at the WVNG’s Armory in Glen Jean, West Virginia, the NSJ Unified Command (formerly Joint Interagency Task Force) and Joint Task Force (JTF-NSJ) first welcomed the BSA’s largest event when it moved from Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, in 2013. The following decade saw two National and one World Scout Jamboree before COVID-19 canceled 2021’s National Jamboree.



“After a delay caused by the pandemic, the National Jamborees’ are back into full swing and we are proud to continue our partnership with the Boy Scouts of America and a wide variety of government agencies to make these events some of the most memorable moments of these young Scout’s lives,” said JTF-NSJ Dual Status Commander Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, West Virginia Army National Guard.



“The Jamboree provides a unique opportunity for our military forces - whether serving on Active Duty, in the Reserves or the National Guard - to work collaboratively together on a common mission,” Holt said. “They get to experience integrating with civilian support agencies in a truly whole-of-government effort.”



More than 500 service members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, Army National Guard, Air National Guard, U.S. Navy, U.S Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard are supporting the Jamboree as part of JTF-NSJ. Personnel are providing logistics, transportation, security, medical, communications and public affairs support. Additionally military bands, performing units, aviation assets, and static displays will be supporting the event.



Under Unified Commander Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, WVNG Adjutant General, around 200 military and civilian support personnel are ensuring the JTF-NSJ is prepared and equipped for all contingencies. The WVNG is joined by civil authority agencies including FEMA Region 3, Civil Air Patrol, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, State Police, Dept. of Highways, Dept. of Health and Human Services and the State Emergency Operations Center.



The Jamboree allows for a merging of training and operations, with more than 25 federal, state, and local agencies working closely to increase the synchronization of forces during Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA) missions.



Military presence and effort at the National Jamboree reinforces basic military training, emphasizes mentorship, values-based character building and compassion for the Nation’s youth. In the Support Our Scouts Act of 2005, Congress mandated the Department of Defense support of the National Jamboree because, “Support for youth organization events simulates the preparation, logistics, and leadership required for defending our national security and preparing for combat.”



More than 15,000 Scouts, Venturers, Explorers, staff, volunteers, and local community members are expected at the 20th National Jamboree, located on more than 14,000 acres of forested mountains in southern West Virginia alongside the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.



Every state in the nation will be represented at the Jamboree, as well as attendees from Austria, Canada, Egypt, Ghana, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Trinidad, and Tobago.



Typically held every four years, Jamborees are the BSA’s largest national events, where more than one million Scouts, Scout leaders and staff have participated in a celebration of Scouting’s commitment to fun, friendship, outdoor adventure, service to others, personal development, diversity, and leadership.

