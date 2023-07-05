Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop

    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop

    Photo By Christopher Hanson | 88th Readiness Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Matt Baker stands with 88th...... read more read more

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Story by Christopher Hanson 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th Readiness Division Army Reserve Ambassadors listen to briefings on July 15, 2023, at the Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop at Fort Snelling, Minn. The ambassadors were briefed by 88th Readiness Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, held a discussion with Mr. Stephen Austin, Assistant Chief of Army Reserve, and discussed several topics, including recruiting challenges, family programs, and Public-Private Partnerships.

    The Army Reserve Ambassador (ARA) Program is one of the U.S. Army Reserve’s key outreach and engagement programs. ARA’s are appointed by the Chief of Army Reserve (CAR) to a 3-year term to serve as special government employees who voluntarily represent the CAR without salary, wage, or benefits. The primary role of an Army Reserve Ambassador is to develop awareness and advocacy for the Army Reserve by building bridges of communication to communities across the Nation.

    The 88th Readiness Division covers 19 states, from the Ohio River valley to the Pacific Northwest and provides administrative services and base operations support to more than 53,000 Reserve Soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 14:52
    Story ID: 449473
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop
    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop
    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop
    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop
    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop
    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop
    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop
    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop
    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop
    88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    Community Engagement
    88th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT