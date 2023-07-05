88th Readiness Division Hosts Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop

Photo By Christopher Hanson | 88th Readiness Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Matt Baker stands with 88th...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | 88th Readiness Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Matt Baker stands with 88th Readiness Division Army Reserve Ambassadors for a group photo on July 15, 2023 at the Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop at Fort Snelling, Minn. The ambassadors discussed several topics, including recruiting challenges, family programs, Public-Private Partnerships, and held a discussion with Mr. Stephen Austin, Assistant Chief of Army Reserve. The Army Reserve Ambassador (ARA) Program is one of the U.S. Army Reserve’s key outreach and engagement programs. ARA’s are appointed by the Chief of Army Reserve (CAR) to a 3-year term to serve as special government employees who voluntarily represent the CAR without salary, wage, or benefits. The primary role of an Army Reserve Ambassador is to develop awareness and advocacy for the Army Reserve by building bridges of communication to communities across the Nation. see less | View Image Page

88th Readiness Division Army Reserve Ambassadors listen to briefings on July 15, 2023, at the Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop at Fort Snelling, Minn. The ambassadors were briefed by 88th Readiness Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, held a discussion with Mr. Stephen Austin, Assistant Chief of Army Reserve, and discussed several topics, including recruiting challenges, family programs, and Public-Private Partnerships.



The Army Reserve Ambassador (ARA) Program is one of the U.S. Army Reserve’s key outreach and engagement programs. ARA’s are appointed by the Chief of Army Reserve (CAR) to a 3-year term to serve as special government employees who voluntarily represent the CAR without salary, wage, or benefits. The primary role of an Army Reserve Ambassador is to develop awareness and advocacy for the Army Reserve by building bridges of communication to communities across the Nation.



The 88th Readiness Division covers 19 states, from the Ohio River valley to the Pacific Northwest and provides administrative services and base operations support to more than 53,000 Reserve Soldiers.