Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, 11th Wing welcome new commander

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at the historic Ceremonial Lawn, July 18, 2023.



During the ceremony, Col. Catherine “Cat” Logan relinquished command of the joint base and host wing to Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley. Air Force District of Washington and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Maj. Gen. Joel D. Jackson, presided over the ceremony.



“Katharine Graham once said, ‘To love what you do and feel that it matters, how can anything be more fun?’ There is not a better quote that summarizes the honor and privilege it has been for me to be your commander,” said Logan.



Since Logan took command in 2021, JBAB has reached Full Operating Capability, completed more than $58 million in base infrastructure projects to include quality of life improvements, executed two Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo celebrations and deployed personnel for the first time since the lead service transfer in 2020.



Logan commended members of the flock for their contributions to mission success.



“Being the JBAB and 11th Wing commander has truly been the highlight of my career and it doesn’t feel like work or a job when I serve with teammates like you,” said Logan. “This is such an incredible team. Thanks for all you do, doing it with H. E. A. R. T. (Honesty, Effort, Attitude, Respect, Teamwork), making JBAB the place to be and making the Chief’s Own ‘Proud to be the Flying V!’”



After completing her command at JBAB and the 11th Wing, Logan will serve as the Director of Manpower and Personnel, Headquarters United States Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida, where she will be responsible for joint personnel support, planning, policy and programs for nearly 175,000 military and civilian personnel stationed throughout the Central Command’s 20-country area of responsibility.



“Col. Logan is a phenomenal leader,” said Crowley. “I couldn’t have picked a better person to follow in the footsteps of. The culture and the values she has set for the installation and the wing are exceptional.”



Arriving less than a year after the base reached FOC, Crowley will be continuing the effort of improving infrastructure, ensuring readiness and warfighting capability, and strengthening relationships between mission partners and the community.



“To the men and women of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, I want to emphasize that you are something special,” said Crowley. “We must uphold the traditions, standards and commitments that come with being known as being The Chief’s Own. I look forward to being part of your team and working together to take our operations to the next level.”



Prior to this assignment, Crowley served as the Senior Military Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Energy, Installations and Environment, where he provided strategic leadership and oversight for executive management and administrative services supporting five Senior Executive Service civilians.



“Moving forward, I pledge to work tirelessly to ensure the 11th Wing continues to be a symbol of excellence and a pillar of support in the National Capital Region for each of our partners, for our service members and their families,” said Crowley. “I am committed to leading by example, providing unwavering support and continuing the environment that promotes growth and respect for every member of our wing.”



By reaching FOC, JBAB completed the first Department of Defense lead service transfer for joint basing. The 11th Wing supports more than 32,000 military and civilian employees and their families throughout the National Capital Region and 33,000 members worldwide. The wing’s primary mission includes executing ceremonial honors through The U.S. Air Force Band, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Arlington National Cemetery Chaplaincy missions, as well as providing installation support to over 70 mission partners on the approximately 1,000-acre installation.

