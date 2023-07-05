Tethered camera idea provides Defenders, First Responders increased situational awareness

Photo By Gregory Hand | Tech. Sgt. Darrin Sawn, action officer for the Air Force Security Forces Center’s...... read more read more Photo By Gregory Hand | Tech. Sgt. Darrin Sawn, action officer for the Air Force Security Forces Center’s Concepts and Innovations branch, is one of eight finalists for the 2023 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Rodeo. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Greg Hand). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --

Imagine a capability that allows you to evaluate a safety threat before sending Airmen into a hostile environment.



Tech. Sgt. Darrin Sawn, action officer for the Air Force Security Forces Center’s Concepts and Innovations branch, has innovated a solution that allows technology to be the first to cross into a hazardous area, potentially saving Airmen lives and has earned a spot at this year’s AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo.



We asked him a few questions about his idea, being a finalist and his thoughts on innovation and empowering Airmen and Guardians.



Q: What is the name of your idea?

Tetherable Camera System



Q: Please briefly describe your idea:



The tetherable camera system is a throwable rugged rubber ball camera capable of 520-degree field of view for surveillance in high-risk situations. It is a camera that multiple individuals can connect to and allows everyone to have their own view they can control and look at without affecting the other user.



Q. How will your idea help the Air Force deliver installation and mission support capabilities, improve installations or support families in a better way?

The tetherable camera system is a low cost, multi-functional, portable surveillance tool with several applications. The camera can be deployed into buildings, rooms or anywhere there could be a potential threat. It has a built-in infrared flashlight for use in low-light situations. The camera can also be set up on a tripod and placed on a perimeter fence or around aircraft for surveillance capabilities or motion detection.



Q. How does it feel to be selected as a finalist for the 2023 Innovation Rodeo?

It feels great! This is the first time I will experience something like the rodeo. I can only hope to bring this product in and hopefully find a way to carry it across that finish line! I am excited and look forward to the experience!



Q. As a finalist, you’ll be learning from leading innovators, collaborating with industry partners and networking with peers, senior leaders, and innovation teams. What are you hoping to gain from that experience?

I am honestly looking to gain the experience from the individuals who have been there before. There is a reason as to why they are in the positions that they are in, any experience that I can gain and possibly bring back to the career field or even the Air Force will benefit everyone!



Q: Why do you think innovation and a culture change that empowers Airmen and Guardians is important in today’s Air and Space Force?

With how fast the world around us is changing, I think we as the military must change with it. There is no reason why we shouldn’t take full advantage of the new talent that is joining the Air and Space Force every day!



The 2023 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo finals will be held July 21 in San Antonio. For more information, visit https://www.afimsc.af.mil/innovationrodeo/