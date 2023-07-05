Recruiter in the Spotlight

Mentor, Ohio native, Operations Specialist 2nd Class (OS2) Dominic Nebe, has only been in Navy recruiting for eight months, but has already left his mark and is standing out amongst his peers.



OS2 Nebe is from a town just outside of Cleveland, Ohio and coming out of high school, he had no plans on joining the Navy. He started out just like most high school kids, with a vision of going to college and took some classes. His original plan was to get into the architecture and construction management field. After finishing a few courses, he decided to take a break and take some time for himself to decide if that is what he really wanted to do with his life.



“I decided to join the Navy after completing two years of college courses in high school”, said OS2 Nebe. “I decided that I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and do something completely different. After doing some research into my rate, I decided this was the correct route for me to take”.



Prior to OS2 Nebe being a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina, he was stationed on the USS Monterey out of Norfolk, VA, from 2018-2022, while there he was a great addition to their success receiving three Navy Achievement Medals (NAMs).



Once he was eligible for new orders in 2022, he decided that he wanted to step into recruiting and make it better for applicants now, then when he was going through the process.



OS2 Nebe checked into NTAG Carolina in November of 2022 and did not disappoint with his performance.



“I realized that when I was going through the process of joining the Navy, my recruiter did not really care for me and my development and that is my motivation”, said OS2 Nebe. “I want to see my applicants be successful and I want them to be in better position in life after they join. It really helps me when I put myself in their shoes and really get to know and understand where they are coming from, so that I can give my all to them and their needs, while going through the process”.



OS2 Nebe has had a great start to his recruiting career by receiving MVP of the month twice in his first eight months of recruiting. His career goal is to stay in recruiting for the remainder of his Naval career and achieve the title Navy Counselor (NC).



“The Navy has changed my life in ways that I did not think was possible”, said Nebe. “Since joining the Navy, I was able to buy my own car, travel the world and I have met my fiancé. I am only 23 years old and have done so much for myself in this short time”.



When OS2 Nebe is not in the field finding the next talented Navy recruit. He is enjoys spending majority of his time with his dog and in the gym.



“My father was the one who got me started in the gym”, said Nebe. “He was a professional body builder and motivated me to follow in his footsteps. He was pushing me to be a body builder like himself, but after exploring the different avenues in weightlifting, I decided power lifting was for me. I have competed before and look forward to competing again in the future as I get acclimated to this new area. Some of my favorite lifts are the bench-press and deadlift, and my current personal record (PR) for bench is 415lb and 800lb on deadlift”.



