NTAG Heartland Changes Command

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Heartland held a change of command ceremony at the Selfridge Military Air Museum in Harrison Township, Michigan, July 14. Cmdr. Daniel Olson, a native of Crookston, Minnesota, relieved Cmdr. Jason Nelson, a Sterling, Illinois native, as commanding officer.

Commander, Navy Recruiting Region East, Capt. Jon P. Rigby, was the presiding officer at the ceremony. He commended Nelson for his leadership during his tenure as commanding officer.

“It is a tough job, it's very unique and quite different than being in the fleet, but the work is equally challenging and difficult and certainly no less important,” Rigby said.

NTAG Heartland recruited more than 2,100 new Sailors during Nelson’s tenure as commanding officer, which began March 11, 2022.

“To the Sailors, officers, chiefs and civilians of NTAG Heartland, it has truly been the highlight of my career to be your commanding officer,” Nelson said. “Recruiting in the Midwest is historically one of the most challenging and recruiting jobs in the nation, but you understood the importance of our job here and how we must man the fleet.”

Nelson spoke about his pride in the accomplishments of the NTAG Heartland team and about his faith in their future successes.

“Recruiting is going to continue to be a challenge, but this team, the NTAG Heartland team, with Cmdr. Olson at the helm, has the tools and skills necessary to build upon what we've done.”

Upon assuming command, Olson thanked Nelson for the leadership he displayed as commanding officer and praised his dedication to the team and the mission.

“I'd like to thank you personally for the time we served together and all the training that you provided,” Olson said. “I truly appreciate the genuine care that you continue to display for all Sailors in the command throughout your tour during these difficult times in recruiting.”

Olson reported as executive officer of NTAG Heartland in March of 2022. Olson is a graduate of Excelsior College with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. He joined the Navy as an enlisted Sailor in 1994 and was commissioned as an ordnance limited duty officer in 2005. In 2013, he was selected for lateral conversion as a surface warfare officer. In recent years, he served as commanding officer of USS Shamal (PC 13) and as operations officer at Afloat Training Group Pacific Northwest.

During the ceremony, Rigby expressed the confidence he has in Olson as he takes command of NTAG Heartland.

“This isn't your first rodeo with command, and I know that you're keenly aware of the position you're about to be in again. I'm supremely confident you're ready and up to the task, and I wish you all the best,” Rigby said.

NTAG Heartland is responsible for the Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering nearly 140,000 square miles of Michigan, Indiana and Northwest Ohio and is headquartered in Detroit.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

