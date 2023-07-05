Eglin Fire and Emergency Services Airmen receive award

Eglin Fire and Emergency Services Airmen received the AMKUS Star Award, July 13, for their outstanding rescue efforts during two separate emergency responses.
On July 7, 2022 and October 22, 2022, Eglin’s Fire and Emergency Services Airmen responded to motor vehicle accidents on the Eglin Range. Both events required extensive use of rescue tools to extricate the victims from the crash, and use of critical life saving medical interventions.
In both these incidents, Eglin’s Airmen had the right tools to successfully extricate the patients, having transitioned to lighter weight, battery powered extraction tools more than a year ago.
“Tools of the trade are extremely important,” said Battalion Chief Rodney Stoutenburgh, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron. “Luckily our leadership within the department is extremely receptive in allowing its member to have a voice and provide input.”
This innovative transition was led by Eglin’s firefighters, who received funding from the 96th Test Wing Innovation Office and Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Innovation Rodeo.
While the motivation behind this transition to safer and smarter technology was to improve firefighter’s ability to cut into aircraft canopies and rescue aircrew quicker, the tools have improved all life-saving efforts.
“Our new extrication equipment is faster and more versatile than the equipment that we have had in the past,” said Captain Whitney Stine. “Also, composition of newer vehicles make extrication more complicated than in the past.”
The Star Award is presented to fire departments, individuals or teams, that demonstrate exceptional skills, dedication, and effectiveness in utilizing AMKUS Rescue tools to save lives. The award recognizes their outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of emergency response and rescue operations.
The award winners are:
Lieutenant Michael Aaron
Staff Sgt. Captain Harvey Cooper
Firefighter Grant Gernt
Lieutenant Wesley Herbert
Assistant Chief Sean Horrigan
Technical Sgt. Adam Hunt, Battalion Chief
Lieutenant Robin Lewallen
Firefighter Nicholas Longstreth
Captain Robert Manby
Lieutenant Pedro Morales
Technical Sgt. Christopher Perez, Battalion Chief
Lieutenant Nicholas Seghers
Firefighter Taylor Stine
Captain Whitney Stine
Lieutenant Christopher Veach
