Army, joint force work to counter evolving small unmanned aircraft threat

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Sean Gainey (left), Director of the Army's Joint C-UAS Office (JCO), listens...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Sean Gainey (left), Director of the Army's Joint C-UAS Office (JCO), listens to a brief on the MORFIUS interceptor during JCOs' most recent demonstration of the latest C-sUAS technology at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on June 8, 2023. The demonstrations are expected to continue for several more years, with each subsequent test focusing on different types of sUAS threats and C-sUAS systems. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office, along with the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office and industry partners, completed a four-week demonstration in June at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.



The event was to test solutions for defeating one-way small aircraft systems that are preprogrammed with a target and don’t require an operator after launching. The team chose to test this emerging threat following a capability gap analysis.



This UAS variant creates additional challenges for countering the system, said Col. Mike Parent, chief of the JCO’s acquisition and resources division. The demonstration allows the team to test solutions that could potentially help the operational force close that gap.



During this event, the team worked with industry partners to develop five solutions, including laser-guided missiles and high-powered microwaves.



Each capability was tested during the demonstration against an attacking UAS from a range of 2.5 miles or more. The systems engaged a single UAS weighing between 55-1,320 pounds at low altitude and then one at high altitude.



The combination of the attacking aircraft and the distance to engage the target proved to be a challenge for all the solutions, but the team was satisfied with how they performed, Parent said.



The JCO will post a detailed report of the results from the demonstration later this month. The team will deliver that report along with the cost of the solutions to each U.S. military branch and partner nations for consideration moving forward.



This event was the fourth demonstration the team has performed with industry partners since 2021. These events evaluate emerging technologies, close capability gaps, inform requirements and promote innovation. Each one focuses on a particular problem.



The first event, completed in collaboration with the Air Force, concentrated on low collateral effects interceptor capabilities. These autonomous aircraft track and shoot down enemy piloted UAS.



The second demonstration looked at ground launched systems without inflight terminal guidance, while the third event featured high-powered microwave ground-based aerial denial systems. These capabilities use focused electromagnetic pulses from ground locations to destroy airborne small UAS.



Following each event, a solution was purchased for prototype, operational testing or further development by one of the services/partners.



“The [UAS] threat is evolving,” Parent explained. “…These demonstrations aren’t just JCO demonstrations, they’re really demonstrations going on with all the services, partners and allies. That synchronizes our efforts across the services, across DOD, with our partners and really looks at what we can do to get after that threat … because it will continue to evolve.”



The JCO is planning another demonstration next year. After conducting a capability gap analysis, the team will select a focus area and engage with industry partners as they continue to look at ways to counter the UAS threat.