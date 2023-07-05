Ramstein AB Airmen impacted by AF-wide PCS moves delay can get information here

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany --

Effective 11 July 2023, the U.S. Air Force temporarily paused (not cancelled) PCS moves, which will impact the following Airmen:



Airmen who DO NOT have orders-in-hand, but DO have an assignment on file and fall into one of the following categories:

Overseas long tour rotation (in or out), with PDD of 1 October 2023 or later; PCS is paused (not cancelled) and DEROS/RNLTD will be adjusted to January 2024 or later

Airmen with a DEROS or Assignment Availability Code (AAC) 50, who DO NOT have an assignment on file will have their dates extended as follows:

DEROS or AAC 50 between August 2023 – October 2023 will be adjusted to January 2024

DEROS or AAC 50 in November 2023 will be adjusted to February 2024

DEROS or AAC 50 in December 2023 will be adjusted to March 2024

Until they have orders-in-hand, impacted Airmen (with paused assignments) are directed to refrain from making any irrevocable commitments that may create a hardship associated with preparing for a move.



Airmen NOT Impacted:

Airmen with orders-in-hand, a July PDD, or currently assigned/projected to a short tour location

Airmen with an assignment on file, projected for an overseas long tour rotation (in or out) with a PDD or DEROS prior to 1 October 2023

Airmen with an assignment for Command or Formal Training (in or out); Expedited Transfer; Humanitarian; Exceptional Family Member Program (if care is not available at current location); or Threatened Person Assignment

Airmen Relieved of Duty or Returned to Service where no locally funded authorizations are available

EXCEPTION TO POLICY (ETP) PROCESS & INTENT:



Step 1 -Member: To request PCS orders as an exception to any of the above situations, impacted Airmen must provide an ETP memo with justifying rationale.



Step 2 -Unit: The ETP memo must first be endorsed by the member’s Unit Commander AND Wing Commander/Director. ETPs should be endorsed within 48 hours of receipt from the member. ETPs can be disapproved by any Commander/Director in the chain. Send only approval recommendations directly to usafea1.a1kb@us.af.mil (U-A/A1KM).



Step 3 -U-A: Upon receipt, U-A/A1KM will route ETP memos to the USAFE-AFAFRICA Deputy Commander for endorsement decision and return the signed memo back to the unit, member & MPF.



Step 4 -Member: Applications for a PCS Order Exception will be submitted IAW guidance from AFPC. May also include other supporting attachments, if desired (i.e. additional justification).



Ref: Change 3 to PSDM 23-67 (dated 13 Jul 23)



HAVE MORE QUESTIONS?



If you are currently stationed at Ramstein Air Base and have any questions, please contact Ramstein AB 786th FSS MPF at DSN: 480-2240; CIV: 06371-47-2240.



Office/walk-in hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 0730-1530, and Wednesdays at 1200-1530.

