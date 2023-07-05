19 AW completes WAR Center maximum generation experiment

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.—In conjunction with Air Mobility Command’s largest full spectrum readiness exercise in the Indo-Pacific region, Exercise MOBILITY GUARDIAN 2023 (MG23), the 19th Airlift Wing is conducting a series of local readiness related events to increase proficiency in current readiness tasks while also training for the future fight.



One of the first ROCKI 23-07 readiness events was a Warrior Airman Readiness (WAR) Center maximum generation experiment, which was open to Airmen of all ranks and career fields.



The WAR Center is a 5-day course where Airmen are taught a wide variety of skills including base defense, tactical movement, counter unexploded explosive ordnance recognition, convoy operations, tactical combat casualty care, cargo preparation, and equipment extraction.



“At the end of the day, the enemy does not differentiate somebody based on their job,” said Tech. Sgt. James Hunt, WAR Center training operations NCO in charge. “So, ensuring that everyone obtains and understands the basic fundamentals to keep themselves and others around them alive is insanely important.”



Hunt said that the WAR Center doubled their student production from 30 to 60 Airmen to meet the Multi-Capable Airmen objectives for ROCKI 23-07.



“We don’t know what the future fight is going to look like or when it’s going to happen,” said Hunt. “This course demonstrates a stepping stone to ensure Airmen are squared away and ready at a moment’s notice.”



Airmen participating in the WAR Center shared similar sentiments.



“As a student going through the WAR Center and as someone that works in the contracting career field, this course really reminds and prepares you to obtain that Warrior Mindset with the skills needed for tomorrow’s fight,” said Staff Sgt. Asim Scipio, 19th Contracting Squadron contracting officer. “We are here for a reason and it’s to accomplish the mission, and not get complacent.”



Throughout the month of July, the 19th AW will complete multiple readiness events including an off-station training event at Fort Smith, Arkansas and MEDIC-X training where medical personnel will train to better deliver life-sustaining care in deployed environments.





“This is a Profession of Arms,” said Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Tonino, 19th AW command chief. “We have raised our hand to ensure our nation stays safe and secure. This is not just a job; these are skills that each and every Airmen may be called upon to know and use. Our cadres have done an amazing job here making sure that Airmen develop a Combat Mindset and Warrior Ethos and instill it in Airmen across Little Rock AFB.”

