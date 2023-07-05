Corps of Engineers, La. Wildlife and Fisheries to Host Wood Stork and Wading Bird Event

A Wood Stork & Wading Bird Event is scheduled to be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the South Farm of the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area Complex in Ramah, La. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries would like to invite the public to this event, which begins at 7:00 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 10:00 a.m. that day.



Wood storks and other wading and shore birds can be viewed in this area, as they are drawn to feed in the South Farm’s water management units. South Farm includes multiple large, moist soil impoundments, which are flooded in the fall to provide habitat for water birds, especially waterfowl. The wood stork is the only stork native to North America, and water management units like South Farm are becoming more critical to the survival of these birds. With only a few thousand of these birds remaining, this is a great opportunity for bird watchers, photographers and anyone who enjoys wildlife to view one of the largest concentration of these birds anywhere. USACE and DWF staff will be on hand to discuss the management of the area, identification of animals, and the wood stork itself.



Because the event is on a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Wildlife Management Area, all participants 18-years of age and older are required to possess either an annual or 5-day WMA Access Permit. These permits are available from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and may be obtained through a point-of-sale retailer at http://www.wlf.la.gov or by phone at 1-888-765-2602.



Driving directions to the South Farm are as follows: take I-10 to the Ramah exit (Exit 135), go north and take the first road to the left, then turn right by the market on Mimms Street, cross the bridge and turn right on the lower Atchafalaya Levee road (note: this is a gravel road). Then go approximately 1.5 miles or until you see the “South Farm” sign, then cross over the levee and enter the parking lot. Staff members will be on hand to provide additional information.



For additional questions about directions to South Farm or further information about the event, please call the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Office at 337-585-0853.



http://www.fws.gov/northflorida/Species-Accounts/Wood-stork-2005.htm



Recreation in New Orleans District, Corps of Engineers

http://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/AtchafalayaBasin.aspx

