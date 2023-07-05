USS Jefferson City Hosts Family Day Cruise

Philippine Sea (July 9, 2023) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) hosted a family day cruise off the coast of Guam, July 9.



The cruise provided guests with a unique opportunity to observe routine operations of a Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine.



“My Sailors rely heavily on this support from their significant others on the beach, and it's kind of hard to articulate what the Sailor does on a day-to-day basis,” said Master Chief Fire Control Technician Frank Cook, Jefferson City’s chief of the boat. “It was nice to be able to bring the families and friends underway so they can actually experience just a little bit, you know, a fraction of what their Sailor goes through on an underway.”



During the underway, Jefferson City’s executive officer, Lt. Cmdr. Eric Stinson, was able to speak with attendees to learn about their views and attitudes as the experience progressed.



“It is pretty unique,” said Stinson. “As I talk to the families, the biggest realization is the number of hats that we wear as submariners is truly unique; every single individual on the submarine has anywhere between four to six jobs in addition to our primary job. We all have multiple auxiliary jobs, which is uncommon in the outside world.”



Jefferson City’s auxiliary division Sailors set up stations to demonstrate how the ship responds in various emergency situations and showcased the equipment utilized. Additionally, the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation committee provided foam cups to crush with sea pressure during a dive, as well as certificates and miniature submarine qualification pins for guests to enjoy.



Sailors also led their guests on tours of various work centers around the ship such as the bridge, crew’s mess, crew’s berthing, torpedo room and the ship’s control station.



“You always think how this [being underway] is going to impact not only your spouse, but I assume the whole crew,” said Sarah Kasper, one of the family members present aboard. “Actually seeing what he [my husband] does and how fast-paced it is just opens my eyes.”



The friends and family day cruise is Jefferson City’s first underway after returning to homeport from a routine deployment.



Jefferson City is one of several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



