U.S. Naval Submarine School Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Lauren Laughlin | Capt. Eric Sager is piped ashore following Naval Submarine School (NSS) change of...... read more read more Photo By Lauren Laughlin | Capt. Eric Sager is piped ashore following Naval Submarine School (NSS) change of command ceremony that was held in Dealey Theater onboard Submarine Base New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Capt. Sager was relieved by Capt. Matthew Fanning as commanding officer of NSS. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Conn. -- Capt. Matthew D. Fanning relieved Capt. Eric M. Sager as commanding officer of the Naval Submarine School (NSS) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London, July 14, 2023.

Capt. Steven Antcliff, Submarine Learning Center’s commanding officer, served as the presiding officer and as the guest speaker.

Antcliff stressed Sager’s selflessness and stated that Sager would spend his time at the podium thanking and honoring the Submarine School staff.

“Knowing Eric, he is going to spend most of his time thanking the team that worked for him but not any time on his own accomplishments. So, I am going to tell you what Eric has taught me over the years of our friendship and why I am so honored to be here today to recognize him as a leader and a friend,” said Antcliff.

“No one exemplifies dedication better than Eric. He consistently sets the bar high for himself and those around him. He is passionate about submarining and leadership. It shows in everything he does as an officer.”

As Antcliff stated, Sager credited the success of his tour at NSS to the dedication and versatility of the staff.

“Staff, I am indebted to you for your dedication and commitment as you worked day in and day out to prepare our submariners to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Your tireless pursuit of excellence and unrivalled expertise is evident in the highly motivated, highly educated submariners that you have produced,” said Sager.

“Your work culminating in the outstanding operational performance of our force over the last two years. It has been an honor to serve as your commanding officer and I challenge each of you to continue to outpace our adversaries in professionally developing our Sailors as our people will always be our greatest asymmetric advantage!”

Fanning gave a message of encouragement to the NSS staff and looked forward to a productive tenure as commanding officer.

“NSS staff I appreciate you entertaining my questions and helping me understand your individual roles. The tenacity with which you operate is a testimony to your commitment to the Submarine Force. It is incredible to learn just how much we teach here. And it was humbling to see the depth of your expertise and your passion for the job.” said Fanning.

Fanning also spoke on the history of the school and its continued mission, “Most important though, each of you conveyed our purpose. For over 100years, this school has prepared Sailors to become Submariners and in turn helped Submariners prepare for combat. It is hard to image a finer place to serve than here, with all of you, conducting this critical mission.”

The Naval Submarine School (NSS) is part of the Submarine Learning Center, and builds a foundation upon which officers and enlisted personnel are prepared to develop the competence and proficiency in skills necessary to operate and maintain their submarines.

The NSS provides realistic, relevant, and challenging team training to submarine crews to prepare them to conduct challenging operations in dangerous environments.

Through modernized training, the NSS prepares officers and enlisted submariners with the resilience and knowledge necessary to be immediately successful on their submarines.

The NSS is dedicated to providing submarine Sailors the necessary tools and knowledge to be immediately successful on their submarines by embracing the best instructors, training facilities, lead submariner’s and submarine crews, so they are ready for prompt and sustained combat operations at sea.