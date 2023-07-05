Onboarding program fuels career hopes for new employee

By Kelly Haertjens , ASC Public Affairs



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- Ellie Martinez might be new to working at U.S. Army Sustainment Command , but she already feels right at home.



"The atmosphere is incredible," Martinez says. "There is a wide range of knowledge and experience at ASC. I learn new and incredible things every day from both the Soldiers and Civilians I work with."



New employees go through an orientation program, and while each person may have a slightly different onboarding process, Martinez says having a sponsor has been a huge help.



"My onboarding was smooth and quick with the help of my amazing sponsor," she explains. "I felt very welcomed and supported when I arrived and continue to feel supported every day."



Orientation brings in experts from every area at ASC to speak about each directorate's role in the organization. It's a way for new hires -- whether they're a Soldier who just landed in the Quad ities for the first time or someone with deep roots in the area who has come from the private sector like Martinez -- to learn about how things operate at ASC.



Martinez started at ASC in April of this year. With a history in social work and supply chain management in the private sector, this is her first government job. A Quad ity native, she has a deep love for Rock Island County.



At ASC, Martinez uses her skills as a lead materiel integrator to distribute equipment where it's needed. The LMI mission coordinates and integrates timely and cost-effective Army-wise materiel distribution and redistribution solutions to ensure that Soldiers have the right equipment at the right time to accomplish their missions. She feels thankful for the help she's received so far as she learns the role.



"My team within ASC has shown me a great amount of support," she says. "I value my team and everything we do for the Army. I have the privilege to work alongside Soldiers who have shown me new perspectives and a wide range of knowledge on the job."



Martinez says she didn't specifically seek out ASC when applying for jobs at Rock Island Arsenal, but she's thrilled about where she ended up.



"I would not change anything because I love where I am and what I do," she says. "My favorite part about working for ASC so far has been getting the opportunity to learn so many new skills and meet amazing people. My team shows me every day that they want to see me succeed just as much as I want for myself. I think that this is so important because it aids in my confidence and abilities to support the U.S. Army."



In fact, Martinez loves her experience so much that she plans to stick around indefinitely.



"I plan to work at ASC for the remainder of my career," she says "Through the years, I will continue working hard to show my potential and I look forward to seeing how far that will take me."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US