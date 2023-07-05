Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doc Jargon:What scale measures full scale?

    Doc Jargon: Cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Story by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Dear Doc Jargon,

    I work at a small agency on post and we are normally pretty far removed from the daily battle rattle of Fort Riley. This week was a bit different. I noticed a lot of reference this week to an “FSE” and I figured it has to do with all of the “exercise, exercise, exercise” announcements, messages and AtHoc notifications. I also saw a lot of traffic for emergency vehicles and a bunch of people walking around with vests that said IMCOM on them. Can you tell me what FSE stands for, who those vested people were and a little about the objective of the exercise that just happened?

    Sincerely,
    Exercise Witness

    Dear Witness,
    A full-scale exercise is an annual event that lets the installation test out its plans and processes in the event of an emergency. This year was the first year we were evaluated by the new Installation Management Command Exercise Evaluation Team. Those people in the vests were the members of that team and hail from all over the country.
    Our scenario was the first time we’d teamed up with our local school district to make sure we could coordinate our response. This time, the exercise not only checked the requirement to test our processes for the Army, but it allowed our Unified School District 475 partners to satisfy their annual state requirement to conduct an emergency response exercise.
    The term “full-scale” comes from the National Incident Management System and is the culmination of several smaller tests and reviews of our processes throughout the year.

    Sincerely,
    Doc Jargon

    Doc Jargon: Cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

