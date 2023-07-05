Army National Guard determines Best Warriors for 2023

Photo By Spc. Kinsey Geer | The 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition competitors pose for a group...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kinsey Geer | The 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition competitors pose for a group photo at Black Rapids Training Area, Alaska on July 10, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kinsey Geer) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska—Hosted by the Alaska Army National Guard, the 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition saw 14 Soldiers and noncommissioned from throughout the Army Guard vie to be named the Army Guard Soldier and NCO of the Year. Spc. Luke Harrison, with the Wyoming Army National Guard, and Sgt. Bailey Ruff, with the South Dakota Army National Guard, emerged as the Army Guard’s NCO and Soldier of the Year, respectively.



The Best Warrior Competition is designed to test Soldiers on their ability to complete military tasks in a competitive environment. In addition to the NCO and Soldier of the Year, three additional competitors were selected to join them and compete as a squad in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition this fall.



During the seven-day BWC, which began July 7, competitors endured more than 25 events designed to test their Soldier skills, resilience, and stamina and teamwork. Events ranged from marksmanship and obstacle courses to physical fitness trials, medical evacuation simulations, a ruck march, interviews, and written examinations.



Before making it to the competition, each competitor had to win in similar competitions at their state and regional levels.



“I want to remind you that you’re not here by chance and that you worked very hard to get here,” said Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar, Alaska National Guard state command sergeant major. “You’re here because you demonstrated strong character, confidence, and a commitment to excellence and you’re the best warrior from your home state and from your region and you belong here.”



Ruff comes with seven and half years of experience and has attended the Basic Leaders, Air Assault, Military Funeral Honors, and Combat Lifesaver Courses.



“I came here with Spc. Luke Harrison from Wyoming and … there are a few opportunities where we got to work together and I think that was awesome,” said Ruff, a horizontal construction engineer.



In some events, competitors worked as a team rather than as individuals.



“Working as a member of a team was a little bit different than most of our competitions and those single events have me looking forward to the Best Squad Competition,” said the Sturgis, South Dakota, native. “The most rewarding part of the experience is you’re not really able to break past your barriers without a team pushing you.”



With four and half years in the Army Guard, Harrison shared his mindset of the competition and reflected on his commitment to basic Soldier tasks.



“I tried to approach this as any other training — just doing my best and not putting too much weight into it,” said the field artillery firefinder radar operator. “I think I perform my best when I just stay relaxed and try to stay focused on the tasks.”



The Army core values can provide a common ground for Soldiers and these can serve to enhance morale, esprit de corps, pride, and professionalism.



“I have never been with a more professional group of guys,” he said. “I wasn’t sure throughout the entire competition who was ranked where because everyone showed up and they did tasks well and professionally.”



Harrison, whose hometown is Berrien Springs, Michigan, has attended the Air Assault Course and the basic mountain warfare course, and noted that family support was important to his success.



“I’m really thankful for my family—especially my wife taking care of my family while I am gone and just want to express gratitude to her and the people who support her,” he said.



The competition tied directly into what it means to be a Soldier.



“It is really the foundational building block of what we do as the Army, which is to close with and destroy the enemy.,” said Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the command sergeant major of the Army National Guard.



In addition to the competition’s physical challenges, it also served as a platform for fostering professional development and promoting teamwork.



“They’re building that cohesiveness that is essential to winning and winning matters to the Army,” said Raines. “You must be a cohesive team to win, and you must be proficient in all your battle drills and individual Soldier tasks. All those things feed into the collective tasks and our mission essential tasks enable us to destroy the enemy, which is our piece of the joint fight.”



There are also other tangible benefits to competing in the BWC, the Army Guard’s top enlisted Soldier explained.



“When we talk about talent management, we talk about how to stand out from your peers to get recognized,” said Raines. “You can pat Soldiers on the back, give them awards and coins, but eventually the best way to reward a Soldier is through promotion. If you look back through the course of Best Warrior Competitions and look at the promotion rate of Soldiers that have made it to the regional level and beyond, it is much higher than their peers.”



The BWC also brings energy to competitors and spectators alike.



“Just being around these Soldiers motivates me and gets me fired up,” said Raines. “That’s why I tell everybody it’s the best part of the year and the best Soldiers to hang out with just because of what they bring into the competitive space.”



In addition to Harrison and Ruff, three additional competitors were selected to represent the Army Guard in the Army Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Leo Kerfeld, an infantryman with the Minnesota Army National Guard, Spc. Bret Williams, a carpentry and masonry specialist with the West Virginia Army National Guard, and Spc. Hunter Gammon, a human resources specialist with the Missouri Army National Guard.