LRMC supports Landstuhl’s 700th Anniversary celebration

Seventy years ago, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) was completed in the hilltops overlooking the city of Landstuhl, Germany. Earlier this year, the sole American medical center outside the United States celebrated its anniversary with community members joining LRMC during a week-long commemoration.



On July 16, LRMC joined its neighbor to mark a significant milestone in the city's history—the celebration of its 700th anniversary. The commemorative event served as a platform for LRMC to strengthen its bond with the local community and honor the long-standing partnership between the medical center and the city.



Situated in the heart of the picturesque German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Landstuhl has a rich heritage dating back to 1323. Known for its charming medieval architecture and vibrant cultural traditions, the city has played an integral role in supporting the military community and nurturing the enduring friendship between LRMC and the local populace.



As the largest U.S. military medical center outside the United States, LRMC has been a vital component of the Landstuhl community since its establishment in 1953. The partnership goes beyond healthcare and is rooted in mutual respect, collaboration, and a shared commitment to fostering strong ties between the American military presence and the local German population.



The 700th Anniversary celebration served as a prime opportunity for LRMC to engage with the Landstuhl community and express gratitude for their unwavering support throughout the years.



“Our invitation to celebrate their 700th anniversary demonstrates the mutual respect we have for one another (LRMC and the city)” said U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, commander, LRMC. “They depend on us just as much as we depend on them.”



One of the highlights of the city’s year-long celebration was a downtown parade in the city of Landstuhl, where a platoon of LRMC Soldiers, led by Brown, marched alongside their German neighbors who represented the community from modern organizations to medieval knights who strutted down Kaiserstraße, Landstuhl’s main street, atop stallions outfitted with traditional armor showcasing the city’s coat of arms.



Mayor Ralf Hersina expressed his gratitude for LRMC's continued partnership, even joining LRMC momentarily as they marched down the crowd-filled streets downtown.



Brown praised the successful collaboration between LRMC and the city acknowledging the significance of community engagement in strengthening relationships and promoting unity.



As LRMC continues its mission to provide high-quality, safe and compassionate patient care to the military community, the bond between LRMC and Landstuhl remains steadfast, ensuring the well-being of those who serve while positively impacting the local German population. LRMC has demonstrated this through various community engagements, including units volunteering with local orphanages and women’s shelters.