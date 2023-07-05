Center for Army Lessons Learned (CALL) Insider 3rd QTR, FY23

As we leap from Spring to Summer, the heat is on, and we have an extensive plan to keep the sizzle going. Our collection and analysis teams (CAATs) have been actively engaged in the European, IndoPacific, and African regions for various exercises, and collaborated with the Polish Army’s Lesson Learned Center in Bydgoszcz, Poland, to develop a combined handbook. The handbook will focus on operating in Poland to foster cooperation and facilitate knowledge exchange.



It has been a busy time for our CAATs, and I’m confident that their extensive work and expertise will enhance U.S. Army readiness and effectiveness in future operations. CALL hosted its annual Army Lessons Learned Synchronization Workshop (ALLSW) from May 23-25, bringing together over 150 attendees from more than 70 joint, sister Service, and Army organizations. The ALLSW integrated, synchronized, and prioritized Army collection efforts for the fiscal year (FY) 2024. Building on the cooperation and generated momentum, we are currently staffing the FY24 Army Lessons Learned Annual Plan (ALLAP), scheduled for completion later this year. The ALLAP is a blueprint for capturing valuable insights and driving continuous improvement throughout the upcoming FY. The information derived from the ALLAP will empower leaders to make

decisions grounded in data and information gathered from exercises and operations in our ever-changing environment.



Just in time for the hotter weather, CALL published a Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F): Soldier Readiness System handbook, written by the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (USACIMT). This handbook is a compilation of lessons learned and best practices from engagements with 28 H2F active-duty resourced brigades. The valuable information serves as a guide to help incorporate techniques and procedures proven to build an effective H2F program. To keep the momentum going on the temperature-centric theme, upcoming hot new releases from CALL include the update to the 15-06 MDMP Handbook. Keep an eye on our MS Teams and social media platforms for the latest information on this and future publications.



Our people are the essence of any organization. They are invaluable to achieving our mission and driving Army change. As the weather gets warmer during the travel season, remember your safety briefs, and take protective measures to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during the coming months. Because without you, we cannot Drive Change or Forge Victory!

