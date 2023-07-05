USS America Holds Change of Command

BRISBANE, Australia – Captain Manny Pardo relieved Capt. Shockey Snyder as commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6), in a ceremony aboard the ship, while moored in Brisbane, Australia, July 14.



The ceremony, held on the ship’s flight deck, featured Capt. Kelly Fletcher, commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11, presiding.



“This tour has been the highlight of my career, and it’s thanks to the crew,” said Snyder. You did the hard work to make this ship so successful. I am extremely grateful, and know you’re in great hands with Capt. Pardo.”



Snyder’s tour included major operations for America and embarked units during the ship’s 23.1 and 23.2 patrol including; Exercise Iron Fist, Amphibious Integrated Training/Certification Exercise (AIT/CERTEX), inaugural port visits to Osaka, Japan and Manila, as well as numerous unit level exercises and certifications.



Pardo served as the ship’s executive officer since April 2022 prior to assuming command.



“It is an honor and a privilege to be here today. If you told a younger me that I would be taking command of a warship; I am not sure I would believe you, said Pardo. “Thank you to the crew who continue to put in the work every day, and to Capt. Snyder, thank you for your mentorship. The ship’s success is a reflection of your leadership, and congratulations on a successful tour. ”



Pardo, America’s eighth commanding officer graduated from the United States Naval Academy and received his commission in 2000. A naval aviator, flying the SH-60B and MH-60R helicopter, Pardo commanded Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. Other sea duty tours include Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 42, HSM-70, and HSM-74.



Snyder’s follow on assignment will be serving as Commander, Naval Surface Group Western Pacific, in Yokosuka, Japan.



America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

