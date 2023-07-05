122nd Fighter Wing hosts Slovakian Chief of Defense

Photo By Master Sgt. William Hopper | From left, Adjutant General of Indiana, Maj. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, Slovakian Chief of...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. William Hopper | From left, Adjutant General of Indiana, Maj. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, Slovakian Chief of Defense, Gen. Daniel Zmeko, and 122nd Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Joshua C. Waggoner, pose for a photo with an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft with commemorative heritage paint scheme July 14, 2023, at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Zmeko was meeting with Indiana National Guard leadership to strengthen relationships between U.S. and Slovakian armed forces as part of the state partnership Indiana and Slovakia have enjoyed for over 30 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Hopper) see less | View Image Page

FORT WAYNE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. - Slovakian Chief of Defense, Gen. Daniel Zmeko met with Indiana National Guard leadership July 14, 2023, at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The meeting aimed to strengthen relationships with Slovakian armed forces as part of the state partnership Indiana and Slovakia have enjoyed for over 30 years.



During the visit Zmeko engaged in strategic discussions and toured the base with the Adjutant General of Indiana, Maj. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler, and 122nd Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Joshua C. Waggoner.



The 122nd Fighter Wing and Slovakian armed forces plan to continue engaging in joint training opportunities, further building cooperation and capabilities between the U.S. and our NATO allies.



The State Partnership Program has been successfully building relationships between states and NATO allies for decades. The program includes 70 unique partnerships involving 76 nations around the globe.



The U.S. armed forces maintain a global presence through the combined contributions of Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve components. The state partnership relationships built over the past 70 plus years demonstrates our commitment to NATO allies and to European security and stability.