U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, holds change of command ceremony.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, held a change of command ceremony, where Col. Kenneth P. Rockwell assumed command of the Chicago District from Col. Paul B. Culberson.



The ceremony took place on July 13 at the Harold Washington Library in Chicago, Ill.



Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, USACE, served as host.



The change of command is a time-honored Army tradition dating back before the Civil War, and emphasizes the continuity of command and unit identity, despite changes in individual authority from one officer to another.



The change of command was followed by a retirement ceremony for Culberson who became the Chicago District commander on September 18, 2020. He started his military career in 1996 in the Army National Guard as a Second Lieutenant, then joined the active duty army in 1999.



Culberson led the Chicago District during a majority of the Covid-19 pandemic, navigating the environment carefully in regarding local and national laws, the welfare of the employees, and the accomplishment of district missions.



“During and post Covid, Paul had to really reassemble the team and get everyone to work together to create a new normal and continue to grow the district in a positive way”, Colloton says.



“Paul proved himself time and time again as a gifted and talented leader over the past three years during unprecedented times. He understands the success behind the execution is through our most valuable resources of all – our people.”



“The relationship between the Chicago District and our federal and nonfederal partners is not only important, but absolutely vital in fulfilling our mission on behalf of the nation”, says Culberson.



“Our collaborations extend to various areas such as infrastructure development, ecosystem restoration, flood risk management and navigation improvements. By engaging with our partners, we harness their collective knowledge, experience and resources allowing us to tackle complex challenges with efficiency.”



Culberson says of his time with the Chicago District “I am truly grateful for the privilege, and the honor, to have served alongside of each and every one of you.”



“Always remember the impact of your service”, Culberson concluded.



Prior to taking command of the Chicago District, Rockwell served as the Command Facilities Engineer for U.S. Army North, and as the Senior Mission Commander’s Engineer on Joint Base San Antonio. Rockwell commissioned into the United States Army as an engineer lieutenant in 1999.



Rockwell will lead the districts over 300 team members and is responsible for water resources development in the Chicago metropolitan area, upper Illinois River watershed, Lake Michigan watershed in Wisconsin and the upper Wabash River in Indiana – an area of about 31,500 square miles.



Rockwell says, “As I take command of the Chicago District I am filled with a sense of optimism and enthusiasm. Together with our national, regional, state, and local leaders, we have an incredible opportunity to shape the future of our region, to create a legacy of resilience and sustainability, and to leave a lasting impact for generations to come.”

