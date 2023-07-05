Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Red Hill Expands App for Android Devices

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-Red Hill) announced today its mobile App is immediately available to download for Android users in the Google Play store.

    “Making the App available on multiple platforms allows us to reach more people,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, JTF-Red Hill Commander. “We are committed to transparency, and the App allows us to share information about the defueling process and other important updates in a way that is convenient and accessible.”

    The App can be accessed by searching for “JTF-Red Hill” in the iOS App store or Google Play store.

    For more information about JTF-Red Hill, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/. 

