HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-Red Hill) announced today its mobile App is immediately available to download for Android users in the Google Play store.



“Making the App available on multiple platforms allows us to reach more people,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, JTF-Red Hill Commander. “We are committed to transparency, and the App allows us to share information about the defueling process and other important updates in a way that is convenient and accessible.”



The App can be accessed by searching for “JTF-Red Hill” in the iOS App store or Google Play store.



For more information about JTF-Red Hill, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 17:47 Story ID: 449268 Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force Red Hill Expands App for Android Devices, by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.