NC Guard North Wilkesboro Facility Renovation

North Carolina National Guard hosts a delegation of Wilkes County civic leaders at the NCNG Armory in North Wilkesboro, N.C., July 10, 2023. Here, NCNG Soldiers, from left, Capt. Patrick Montandon, NCNG Media Relations Officer, Maj. Daniel Soucek, Director of Government Affairs, Maj. Kristen Pouch, Government Affairs Officer, Col. Rodney Newton, NCNG Construction Facilities Management Officer, pose with North Carolina State Representative Jeffrey Elmore (94th District), North Carolina State Senator Eddie Settle (36th District), and Daniel Erickson, an NCNG maintenance and construction officer, after Elmore and Settle were briefed by the NCNG Soldiers about the planned extensive renovations to the armory improving training and extending the longevity of the building for the next 50 years.

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers, Col. Rodney Newton, NCNG Construction Facilities Management Officer, Maj. Dan Soucek, Chief of Legislative Affairs, Maj. Kristen Pouch, Government Affairs Officer, and Daniel Erickson, an NCNG maintenance and construction officer, briefed North Carolina State Senator Eddie Settle (36th District), and North Carolina State Representative Jeffrey Elmore (94th District) at the NCNG Armory, home to the 875th Engineer Construction Company, in North Wilkesboro, N.C., July 10, 2023.



The brief covered a variety of topics, including the planned extensive renovations to the 68-year-old armory improving readiness, and extending the longevity of the building for the next 50 years.



“It is a lot better for our county,” Settle said.



Their question-and-answer session addressed the expense, time frame, and utility of upgrading the armory to a readiness center. The intent of the renovation is to modernize the facility with improved digital connectivity and training opportunities.



“I am excited about the opportunity to renovate, modernize and expand the North Wilkesboro National Guard Armory,” Newton said.



The NCNG Soldiers led a tour of the campus, armory, repair facility, and vehicle storage yard housing D70 Bulldozers, M983A2/A4 Light Equipment Transport Tractors, Humvees, and other military and construction vehicles.



Each civic leader had family ties to the military as Elmore’s father served in Vietnam and Settle’s cousin served in the NCNG and married a fellow NCNG member. Settle’s cousin also deployed with the North Wilkesboro unit to Afghanistan.



“I am excited to see the planned renovations at our armory coming to reality after the bond (Connect NC Bond Act of 2015) referendum,” Elmore said.



They visited a military technician repairing unit vehicles and learned more about the facility’s mission and capabilities. Part of the repair facility upgrades includes a stream restoration that improves storm water flow for the property and the adjacent landowners.



“The infrastructure that will be renovated, modernized, expanded, and newly constructed will afford our Soldiers and the community a state-of-the-art facility that will endure,” said Newton.