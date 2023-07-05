Fallen Warrior: Lt. Col. Karen Wagner

Courtesy Photo | Courtesy graphic created to honor U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karen Wagner for our Fallen...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Courtesy graphic created to honor U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karen Wagner for our Fallen Warrior series on July 14, 2023. The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice.(Courtesy Graphic) see less | View Image Page

For our fallen warrior commemoration this week, we honor San Antonio native U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karen Wagner, Office of the Army Surgeon General and Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel medical personnel officer.



Wagner grew up in a military family and graduated from the ROTC program at the University of Nevada in 1984. She started off her career as adjutant for the 85th Medical Evacuation Hospital at Fort Lee, Virginia and served 17 years in uniform.



On September 11. 2001, an aircraft was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon, taking the life of Wagner and 183 others.



Wagner Sports Center at Walter Reed Army Medical center, Washington and Wagner High School, San Antonio are named in honor of Wagner.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.