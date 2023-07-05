Naval Oceanography Attends Int’l Operational Satellite Oceanography Symposium

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (Naval Oceanography) attended the...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (Naval Oceanography) attended the third International Operational Satellite Oceanography Symposium (OSOS-3), June 12-15. OSOS-3 was organized by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT)—hosted by the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency (KHOA). see less | View Image Page

BUSAN, Republic of Korea——U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (Naval Oceanography) attended the third International Operational Satellite Oceanography Symposium (OSOS-3), June 12-15.



OSOS-3 was organized by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT)—hosted by the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency (KHOA).



“The symposium consisted of presentations and posters, as well as a user training session, and featured research and applications in Asia, the Pacific area including small island nations, and high latitude areas; it was endorsed by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) and Coordination Group for Meteorological Satellites (CGMS),” said Danielle D. Carpenter, Interdisciplinary Oceanographer/Physical Scientist at the Naval Oceanographic Office.



OSOS-3 showcases research and applications in Asia, the Pacific, small Island nations, and high-latitudes, emphasizing user-engagement on requirements and priorities, demonstrating the use of satellite data in coupled numerical models and highlighting socio-economic benefits of Earth Observation.



“The initial objective of the meeting was to increase user-knowledge and applications of data across a variety of areas; it was established to exchange ideas and best methods between members involved in multiple levels of operations, with a goal to get better comprehension of user-needs and expectations—ultimately to develop standards and best practices that will lead to more data use by all users,” said Carpenter.



OSOS-3 built upon a foundation set during its first symposium, held in College Park, MD June 2019, and a second virtual symposium in May 2021, resulting from the global pandemic.



“…the second was due to be in Darmstadt, Germany but was made virtual in 2021 due to COVID, so it was great to get back to an in person event!” Carpenter said. “I also had the opportunity to sit down with high level members of KHOA to discuss future data sharing opportunities, and network with program managers at NASA about user advocacy for the upcoming GeoXO satellite series.”



Naval Oceanography has approximately 2,500 globally distributed military and civilian personnel, who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to guarantee the U.S. Navy’s freedom of action in the physical battlespace from the depths of the ocean to the stars.

-30-