    Fort Cavazos Soldier not a Person of Interest in Death of Spouse

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Story by Frances Seybold 

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    Media contact: 571-305-4043, www.cid.army.mil
    For Immediate Release #23-10

    QUANTICO, Va. (July 14, 2023) – Special Agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Central Texas Field Office are working jointly with detectives from the Killeen Police Department on the May 25 death of Cameron Chamberlain.
    Official cause and manner of death will not be determined until the autopsy report is released.
    At this point in the investigation, Spc. Craig Chamberlain is not a person of interest in the death of his spouse.
    Because this is an active investigation, no additional details will be provided at this time.
    If anyone has information pertaining to Chamberlain’s death, contact Army CID at 254-287-2722 or a local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CID online portal https://www.cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip/.

