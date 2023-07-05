Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 118-day Indo-Pacific deployment

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) and crew returned to Alameda, Thursday, after completing a 118-day deployment in support of the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet and Coast Guard Pacific Area operations in the Indo-Pacific region.



While underway, Stratton’s crew conducted operations with partner nations, including the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Australia to strengthen partnerships, increase interoperability and enforce international maritime law.



While in Singapore, Stratton hosted shipboard tours for the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Indonesian Coast Guard (Bakamla), and the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore. Stratton crewmembers toured the International Information Fusion Center, competed against RSN crews in recreational sports events, and volunteered at a food bank and a local school. At sea, Stratton conducted join operations with the RSN and Bakamla to include search and rescue operations and formation steaming.



Later, Stratton took part in the first ever trilateral engagement between the U.S., Philippine, and Japan coast guards in Manila. Engagements included professional exchanges and meetings to discuss areas of expertise and capabilities for at-sea operations between the three partner nations. The three nations also participated in basketball games, a beach clean-up, and a children’s hospital visit. Following the shoreside events, Stratton sailed alongside the Philippine coast guard vessels Gabriela Silang (OPV 8301) and Melachora Aquino (MRRV-9702), and Japan coast guard vessel Akitsushima (PLH 32) to conduct joint law enforcement operations, search-and-rescue exercises and formation steaming.



“Partnerships with allied nations in the region are vital to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Brian Krautler, commanding officer of the Stratton. “Stratton’s work with our international partners strengthened maritime governance in accordance with established international laws and norms. I am extremely proud of the crew for demonstrating tremendous professionalism while partnering and operating with our allies, including the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Australia. By strengthening and exercising these relationships and conducting joint operations we were able to truly make a positive impact in the region. Operating with our international partners enhanced our interoperability and improved joint maritime operational skills, ultimately protecting a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific.”



While operating in the region, Stratton employed various assets to enhance its patrolling capabilities. Stratton launched its small boats and Unmanned Aircraft Systems to increase the ship’s detection and monitoring capabilities and extend its ability to identify vessels at a distance.



Commissioned in 2012, Stratton is one of four Coast Guard legend-class national security cutters homeported in Alameda. National security cutters are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed more than 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, endurance of up to 90 days and can hold a crew of up to 170.



The namesake of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is Capt. Dorothy Stratton, who led the service’s all-female reserve force during World War II. Capt. Stratton was the first female commissioned officer in the Coast Guard and commanded more than 10,000 personnel. The ship’s motto is “We can’t afford not to.”



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Coast Guard Pacific Area is responsible for Coast Guard operations spanning six of the seven continents, 71 countries and more than 74 million square miles of ocean. It stretches from the shores of the West Coast of the United States to the Indo-Pacific, Eastern Pacific, Arctic, and Antarctic regions. Pacific Area strives to integrate capabilities with partners to ensure collaboration and unity of effort throughout the Pacific.



For more information contact: Ensign Claire Sullivan at claire.v.sullivan@uscg.mil.

