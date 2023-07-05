Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo completes readiness exercise, earns deployment-ready status

Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo successfully completed its Operational Readiness...... read more read more Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo successfully completed its Operational Readiness Evaluation June 14-21 in Camp Pendleton, California. Approximately 134 EMF Kilo personnel trained in setting up and operating a 50-bed, medical treatment facility. The exercise resulted in formal certification the team is deployment-ready. EMF Kilo is subordinate command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. (Photo by HM2 James Comick, Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute) see less | View Image Page

Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo successfully completed its Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE). The focus of the ORE held in Camp Pendleton, California was testing the command’s ability to stand up a fully functional field hospital, capable of operating when deployed at any location around the world.



The EMF must be able to staff and operate an expeditionary medical treatment facility in any location across the globe to provide advanced health care services in support of military and disaster relief operations.



“The team did awesome and there were many Sailors that received ‘bravo zulus’ by name from the graders,” said U.S. Navy Captain Darryl Arfsten, commanding officer for EMF Kilo. “Graders were very impressed with the teamwork and cohesion of the staff – the medical personnel, culinary specialists, security, materiel management staff – the entire team really did an outstanding job from start to finish.”



Approximately 134 EMF Kilo personnel traveled to Camp Pendleton for the exercise that ran from June 14-21. Personnel trained in setting up and operating the 50-bed EMF complete with many of the specialty and support services found in a Military Treatment Facility such as trauma surgery, mental health, dentistry, orthopedics, pharmacy, culinary services, and information management.



Upon completion of the seven-day exercise, EMF Kilo received formal certification that the command is ready to carry out future missions when called upon to do so. The ORE was part of Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute which instructs EMFs in several training facets such as equipment familiarization, emergency procedures, and scenario drills.



“EMF Kilo personnel brought their ‘A game’ to the ORE with the same intention and goals: to work through things and see it to the end,” said Captain Edward Owens, executive officer for EMF-Kilo. “Passing the ORE demonstrates EMF Kilo is ready for any challenge, and I could not be more pleased of the teamwork, dedication, and camaraderie demonstrated by our team.”



EMF Kilo was formally established earlier this year with Arfsten taking command March 1. EMF Kilo is subordinate command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune and is comprised of 454 personnel at full strength.