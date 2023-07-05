2nd Brigade Combat Team leaders case colors at Fort Drum ahead of deployment

Photo By Michael Strasser | Col. Scott D. Wence and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher K. Donaldson, 2nd Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Col. Scott D. Wence and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher K. Donaldson, 2nd Brigade Combat Team commander and senior enlisted adviser, respectively, furl and case the unit colors in preparation for the deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 14, 2023) -- Leaders from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) furled and cased the unit colors during a ceremony today at Memorial Park, as roughly 2,500 Soldiers will deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



“This combat deployment is significant for the Soldiers and families of this brigade, for the 10th Mountain Division and the United States Army because, once again, we have been called to lead the way and start another climb to glory,” said Col. Matthew W. Braman, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for support and acting senior commander.



Braman said that many Commando Soldiers joined the 10th Mountain Division for the opportunity to deploy, and he assured the audience that they are trained and ready to accomplish the mission.



“We are excited as you write this next chapter in our history, and we look forward to your speedy and safe return,” he said. “To the family members here today and those staying behind, you are part of our division. And our Soldiers leaving know that. They know that we will make sure we take care of you while they’re gone. All of us are here with you, for you, as your loved ones answer the call, once again, to the nation.”



The Department of Defense announced in March that the brigade will replace the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Ohio Army National Guard, as part of a regular rotation of forces.