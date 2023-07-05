SUBASE Beacon Point Homes Residents "charged-up" with new Electric Vehicle support

GROTON, Conn. - Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) military families and residents of Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC), Beacon Point Homes, may be "charged-up" with a recently launched, pilot program supporting electric vehicles (EVs).



SUBASE Commanding Officer Capt. Kenneth M. Curtin Jr. joined representatives from the Navy Family Housing team, BBC, Beacon Point Homes, and TRO Energy Solutions Inc. (TROES), in cutting a ribbon at one of the new in-home EV charging ports.



"I am delighted that our Nation's first and finest submarine base was selected by Balfour Beatty Communities to be one of their first pilot locations for EV charging at home," said Curtin.



Through an agreement with BBC, TROES, a national provider of EV-related services, is installing and maintaining Level 2 in-home charging capabilities in Beacon Point Homes.



Residents will have three available charging package options to best meet their needs, and TROES offers a special mobile device app for added convenience and streamlining account management.



"This pilot program is a win for all involved," said Curtin. "Convenient, at-home EV charging for military members and families not only aligns with Federal and DOD goals but with responsible efforts by us all to be conscientious energy consumers and good stewards of the environment."



In addition to Beacon Point Homes at SUBASE, the BBC and TROES nationwide pilot program includes Vandenberg Family Homes located at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.



"I think the growth and attraction of electric vehicles will only continue," noted Curtin. "Initiatives like this reap great dividends. They help determine the infrastructure and effort needed to expand EV usage both at home and work, and they improve the quality of life for our Sailors and their families."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 Location: CT, US