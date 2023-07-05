B.O.S.S. program supports national music festival

Fort Riley, KAN. Fort Riley Soldiers participating in the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program spent a week in Topeka, Kansas, at the Heartland Motor Speedway volunteering with Country Stampede before they got to experience the three-day concert.



Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, also known as B.O.S.S., is a Department of the Army program. Participants enhance their quality of life, contribute to their community through community service activities and assist in the planning and execution of their own recreation and leisure events.



“I love working for an Army program that prioritizes the single soldiers’ quality of life,” said Sgt. Tucker Johnson, vice president, Fort Riley B.O.S.S. program. “It’s fun to find them exclusive opportunities while they serve as volunteers.”



Soldiers participating this week can log their hours into the Volunteer Management Information System. These hours, once certified, can be used to receive the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal and other recognition for their service. The MOVSM is intended to recognize exceptional community support over time and not a single act or achievement. Hours logged into VMIS can also be used to count toward federal service on a resume.



“This is a huge task, it’s very difficult hard work,” said Mick McCallister, site operations manager for Country Stampede. “We couldn’t set up for this event without the B.O.S.S. Soldiers. Their volunteerism is very appreciated. The 23 Soldiers who worked out here all week, we have set aside special reserved seating for them to watch the shows and enjoy the event, as well as free parking and campsites.”



Country Stampede, Party in the Heartland, is an annual three-day, outdoor music and camping festival that takes place in Topeka, Kansas. The event is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest and has grown to over 400 acres. This three-day festival features headliners like Hardy, Lee Brice, Cody Johnson and other famous country music artists.



“It’s great to be a part of the B.O.S.S. program because it allows us the opportunity to get off base have new and exciting experiences and participate in special events like this,” said B.O.S.S. volunteer, Private First Class Zachery Vanhooser, 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company, 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. “I am enjoying supporting the local community and looking forward to the concert.”



Soldiers are encouraged to check with their unit’s B.O.S.S. representative or stop by the B.O.S.S. office at the Warrior Zone, 7867 Normandy Drive to sign up for future events.



For more information about the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, check out the Fort Riley B.OS.S. website at https://riley.armymwr.com/programs/boss or call 785-239-2677.

